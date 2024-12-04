J.R.'s Ex-Wife Affects His and Zaina's Relationship on 'The Ultimatum' — What Happened?

Will they or won’t they? It’s the question every fan of Netflix’s The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On fan has from the beginning of the season until its end. In the series’ third season, we’re introduced to six new couples, each including one person who hopes that “playing house,” as the oldheads used to say, will lead to their partner wanting to marry them IRL.

One of the couples we met when the season premiered on Wednesday, Dec. 4, is fitness trainer J.R. Warren and fitness influencer Zaina Sesay. After three years of dating, Zaina wanted to marry J.R. and said The Ultimatum was their last resort. Unfortunately, his sordid past with his ex-wife may have affected them on and off of the show.

J.R. discussed his previous issues with his ex-wife on Season 3 of ‘The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On.’

During the first half of Season 3 of The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On, J.R. and Zania share how they wound up on the partner-swapping reality show. The couple met on a dating app and quickly connected, with Zania stating they agreed on everything from their Thai food order to knowing when to spice up the relationship. J.R. also ensured early on that all of us knew Zania told him he was the first person to make her orgasm. Thanks so much.

The pair couldn’t agree on when they were ready to settle down, and she declared that her “biological clock” was ticking and ticking loudly. Zania explained that she was prepared for the #wifelife, while J.R. is more on a “been there, don’t know if I want to do that again” wave. He explained that he was married at age 22 to a woman whose identity he’s kept from us nosy Rosies (trust us, we did our digging).

Unfortunately, the marriage ended when J.R. discovered his wife had been unfaithful. Because of how his first union ended, he said he’s being more cautious about finding his second wife. “I want to make sure that she’s the right one,” J.R. explained.

J.R.’s first marriage may have resulted in him and Zaina breaking up.

J.R.’s divorce was a significant reason why he and Zaina couldn’t move to the next level of their relationship. However, after displaying their issues in Season 3 of The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On, the couple may have called it quits.

While I can’t say how the season ends for the couple, some evidence points to their relationship not ending well. As of this writing, neither follows the other on social media, though they’re both active on their Instagram platforms. The unfollows became apparent after their season aired, and fans saw them connecting with their respective trial spouses, Scott Zadar and Sandy Gallagher.

