Scotty Will Move on if Aria Isn't Ready to Get Married at the End of 'The Ultimatum'

Season 3 of The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On is already promising to be packed with drama, wouldn't you agree?! Among the six couples who are taking part in the show are Scotty and Aria, who have quickly captured the attention of viewers.

Scotty is the one who issues the ultimatum, as he's more than ready to get engaged and marry Aria, but she feels that it's just not the right time for them to be making such a big commitment. So, the burning question is: Are Aria and Scotty still together, or have they decided to part ways? Here's what we know so far.

Source: Netflix

Are Aria and Scotty from 'The Ultimatum' still together?

As of now, it's still unclear whether Aria and Scotty are still together following their time on Season 3 of The Ultimatum. Both have been very careful about keeping their love lives private, especially on social media, which has left fans speculating. However, there's always the chance Scotty and Aria may share further details with their growing fan bases once the show releases additional episodes.

One potential sign that their romance might still be going strong — or at least that they remain on good terms — is that Aria and Scotty still follow each other on Instagram. The two have also been liking each other's posts, which could be a subtle hint that things are amicable between them.

For instance, Aria's most recent interactions with Scotty's account include liking several of his pictures from November 2024, along with multiple likes on his social media posts from September 2024 as well.