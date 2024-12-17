When Was Netflix's 'The Ultimatum' Season 3 Reunion Filmed? Details Revealed The reunion episode for Season 3 of Netflix's 'The Ultimatum' airs on December 18, 2024. By Trisha Faulkner Published Dec. 17 2024, 5:36 p.m. ET Source: Netflix

Netflix continues to captivate audiences with its unique twists on reality dating, and The Ultimatum Season 3 is no exception. As Season 3 couples navigated high-stakes decisions about their relationships, fans eagerly awaited the explosive reunion episode to find out where the cast stands now. A question many viewers are asking is simple: When was Netflix’s The Ultimatum Season 3 reunion filmed?

Article continues below advertisement

Reunion episodes are often the most anticipated part of any reality show. They provide cast updates, closures, and answers to any lingering questions the season left viewers with. When a reunion episode is filmed is extremely important to fans as it helps piece together the timeline. With a show like The Ultimatum one of the biggest question fans want answered is whether the various couples are still together after the show ended.

Source: Netflix

Article continues below advertisement

Speaking to Distractify, Sandy Gallagher has already teased that this reunion was a good one. In the interview, she reassured fans that a lot of details would be uncovered. Furthermore, she acknowledged that Season 3 was “messy” and that the reunion was just as messy.

Understandably, fans are desperate for details including the scoop on why Dave, Vanessa, Micah, and Chanel all exited the series so early on in filming. With so many unresolved questions, the Season 3 reunion has even more pressure to deliver clarity — and maybe a little more chaos.

Article continues below advertisement

When was Netflix's 'The Ultimatum' Season 3 reunion filmed?

Unfortunately, the exact filming dates for Season 3 of The Ultimatum have not been made public. Reality TV shows, however, follow pretty strict and consistent schedules when it comes to filming and production. Likewise, streaming giants like Netflix also tend to follow similar patterns when it comes to filming and releases as well. So, fans can look at past seasons and fill in the blanks that way.

Article continues below advertisement

For example, both Season 1 and Season 2 filmed their reunion episodes roughly six to nine months after they finished filming the main episodes. As Distractify previously reported, Season 3 was believed to begin filming in January 2024. So, fans can assume the reunion episode was filmed between six to nine months later. This means the Season 3 reunion episode was likely filmed somewhere between July 2024 and October 2024. Furthermore, the reunion was filmed somewhere between two and five months before the episode was released.

Filming reunions early can come with advantages and drawbacks.

Unfortunately, there are some issues with the filming timeline of Season 3. That gap means there is still a huge amount of time where something could have happened or changed with the different couples since the episode was filmed. Turns out, this is why a lot of Netflix subscribers don’t think the reunion episode should be filmed until after the main episodes (including the finale) air.

Article continues below advertisement

In chatter on Reddit, fans were quick to point out wishing they would wait to film the reunion after the entire season aired. While this approach does benefit fans, it doesn’t really benefit Netflix or the cast. Filming and producing the reunion shortly after the main episodes helps to avoid spoilers and keep production streamlined.