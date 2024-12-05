Season 3 of 'The Ultimatum' Turns up the Heat With Its Stunning Filming Location

The latest season of The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On is now streaming on Netflix, and if you can believe it, fans are already hooked! Season 3 kicked off on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, and it's already packed with unexpected twists and jaw-dropping surprises you won't see coming.

By now, we're sure you've already binge-watched the first five episodes, and you're up to speed on all the fiery chaos. So, shift your attention to the living arrangements and other locations making an appearance this season!

Source: Netflix

Where was Season 3 of 'The Ultimatum' filmed?

According to Life & Style, Season 3 of The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On was filmed in the sunny, scenic desert city of Scottsdale, Ariz. However, it’s important to note that not all the couples on the show are local to the area.

For their trial marriages, the couples lived in the luxurious AVE Phoenix Terra apartments, located in the heart of Downtown Phoenix, as reported by Her Campus. This swanky complex has been described as a "brand new, resort-style, residential mid-rise," offering everything from modern apartment layouts to breathtaking views of the surrounding valley and mountains.

Source: Netflix Caleb and Aria sitting by the pool in Season 3 of 'The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On.'

Residents are treated to a full array of top-tier amenities, including a state-of-the-art gym, a zen fountain, a yoga lawn, and a palm-tree-lined sundeck complete with a pool and hot tub. If that's not enough, there's also a fire-pit lounge, grilling stations, and much more to enjoy!

As for the price of living in such luxury, Apartments.com reported that these stunning spaces range from $1,654 to a whopping $4,480 per month, depending on the unit. So, yeah, it's safe to say the contestants were living the high life during their time on the hit reality show.

A new season of 'Love Is Blind' was reportedly filmed in Arizona.

Another fan-favorite Netflix reality show, Love Is Blind, may have filmed its upcoming season in Scottsdale! In October 2023, a fan shared an intriguing story on the show's subreddit. While heading into JoJo's ShakeBAR at the Scottsdale Quarter, they noticed a film crew of about 10 people setting up for a shoot inside the restaurant.

Initially, the OP thought it was a production for a Food Network show, possibly starring Guy Fieri. However, a waitress informed them that the crew was actually filming for Love Is Blind that day. "Not sure if it's Season 6 or maybe even 7, but it's taping," the Reddit user explained. They soon added that Scottsdale would be the perfect location for the show’s signature "pods" and cohabitation apartments.

Unfortunately, it wasn’t for Season 6 (which was filmed in Charlotte, N.C., in early 2023) or Season 7 (which took place in Washington, D.C.). It's also not for Season 8 — which is set to premiere in February 2025 — since all the singles will be from Minneapolis. So, there's a good chance this could be for Love Is Blind's ninth season!