'The Ultimatum' Season 3 Cast Swaps Partners for Three Weeks To Figure Out Where They Stand

Even though all six of the couples in The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On agreed to go on the show to improve their relationships, some of them might find new romance with their trial spouses. And now that Season 3 is underway, fans want to know who The Ultimatum's trial marriage couples are this time around.

Article continues below advertisement

The trial marriages are a crucial part of the experience on the Netflix show. After a three week period of being faux married to a new partner, the cast members go back to their original boyfriends and girlfriends to live for another three weeks in another marriage-like setting. Then, at the end of the season, everyone decides if they want to get engaged, leave with someone other than their original partner, or go home single.

Article continues below advertisement

Who are 'The Ultimatum' trial marriage couples in Season 3?

The original couples are Sandy and Nick, J.R. and Zaina, Dave and Vanessa, Scotty and Aria, Chanel and Micah, and Caleb and Mariah. But by the end of the first five episodes of Season 3 of The Ultimatum, everyone is a lot better acquainted with people they didn't arrive with. Sure, that might be the whole point, but it doesn't make anything any easier.

And the new "couples" in the trial marriages for the next three weeks are: Scotty and Zaina, Mariah and Micah, Dave and Chanel, J.R. and Sandy, Vanessa and Nick, and Aria and Caleb. Of those couples, there is no denying that J.R. and Sandy seem to have the strongest physical connection and could be the most trouble for their original partners. Then there's Scotty and Zaina, whose emotional connection builds quickly.

Article continues below advertisement

By the end of Episode 5, everyone's a little more wary of where they stand with their original partner. No one is really sure about how confident they feel when it comes to their relationships they had prior to entering the experience, and there are even claims that J.R. is here for a "hall pass."

Article continues below advertisement

Who leaves 'The Ultimatum' Season 3 early?

In a first for The Ultimatum, two couples leave the season ealy after a short time in the trial marriages. Vanessa and Dave, and Micah and Chanel, opt to leave the experience early. According to text on the screen during Episode 4, "Earlier in the day, Dave, Vanessa, Micah, and Chanel secretly met off camera. That evening, surveillance cameras captured them packing. Dave, Vanessa, Micah, and Chanel quickly departed. Abruptly ending their experience."