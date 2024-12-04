Season 3 of 'The Ultimatum' Could See Plenty of New Couples Forming (SPOILERS)

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 3, Episodes 1-5 of The Ultimatum. Season 3 of The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On is finally here, and it's already serving up more messy moments than we can handle! All the original couples have called it quits and jumped into trial marriages with someone from another pairing — and the jealousy is real.

With plenty of episodes still to go, many fans can't help but wonder: Are any of The Ultimatum Season 3 couples actually still together? Here's everything you need to know.

Are any of 'The Ultimatum' Season 3 couples still together?

After the first five episodes of The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On Season 3, it looks like all the couples are still together — at least for now. Two pairs, however, make an Irish exit in Episode 4.

Yes, we're talking about Vanessa and Dave, as well as Micah and Chanel, who both abruptly leave the experiment, with no warning or explanation, to reunite with their original partner. Talk about an unexpected twist!

Those 4 being caught leaving by the CCTV cameras like they’re going into witness protection? #TheUltimatum pic.twitter.com/sJG0ucmz8D — Homegirls and Handgrenades🌈🍉🇵🇸 (@ItsLithaAfter9) December 4, 2024

OK, so it's not all that shocking that these two couples are still going strong, considering they chose to walk away from the drama early on. Here's hoping both couples end up walking down the aisle someday! As for the rest of the couples still navigating the experiment, they're all still hanging in there. But with plenty of episodes left, who knows what twists and turns are ahead!

It definitely seems like J.R. and Sandy are hitting it off quite well in their trial marriage, and the chemistry between them is off the charts. We have a feeling their respective partners, Zaina and Nick, might want to start preparing themselves for some serious challenges ahead.

Alright J.R and Sandy are far gone. Lol good luck to their exes #TheUltimatum — L.J ᥫ᭡ (@Loveleyxo) December 4, 2024

On top of that, Caleb is developing an unexpected emotional connection with Aria. What started as a purely platonic bond is slowly shifting as they begin to let their guards down. Their connection deepens, and the chemistry between them grows, especially as they start to initiate physical touch.

Meanwhile, Caleb's original partner, Mariah, is navigating the experience on her own since Micah is gone, and Aria's boyfriend, Scotty, is paired with Zaina — though that's not going too well due to his struggle with rejection. So, if it turns out that Caleb and Aria want to leave the experiment together, both Mariah and Scotty might have a tough time accepting the reality of the situation.