Some of 'The Ultimatum's Trial Marriages in Season 3 Seem Strong Enough To Last

The experience on The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On is not for the faint of heart. In fact, there is little that the couples on the show go through that doesn't affect them in some major way. And at the end of Season 3, who breaks up on The Ultimatum? While spoilers for the Netflix reality show are hard to come by, there are some social media clues to go on to figure out what happens by the finale episode.

And there's no denying that not everyone has what it takes to go through with the entire experience in the third season. Two of the couples even pull a fast one on production and make plans to quit early. So, who breaks up and who likely remains together in The Ultimatum Season 3? We already know who dips out early despite many relationship issues to work out.

Who breaks up in 'The Ultimatum' Season 3?

In the first five episodes of The Ultimatum's third season, none of the established couples break up. However, two of the couples do stay together, so we know at least two of the couples that make it out of the season without new partners and without being newly single. Dave and Vanessa leave early and unexpectedly, as do Micah and Chanel.

Both couples leave their respective faux spouses seemingly in the middle of the night. They don't even tell producers what they're doing before it's far too late for anyone to convince them to stick it out. But as far as breakups go, so far, we have a pretty good idea based on speculation alone.

It's hard to imagine that Scotty and Aria stay together after The Ultimatum. His behavior towards her, and later towards trial wife Zaina, is a little off, and a red flag for viewers. Aria even says at one point that there is no getting an apology from Scotty for his behavior, and we can see Aria choosing to leave the experience single and better for it.

Sandy and Nick probably find their way back to each other. Although Sandy kisses J.R. more than once, Nick seems far too head over heels for her to let her go. Which brings us to J.R. and Zaina. J.R. is accused of being on the show for a "hall pass," while Zaina seems to want more for herself.

They could go either way, though. If J.R. smooth talks his way back into Zaina's good graces, they might last beyond filming. Caleb and Mariah seem like the most likely to not only stay together at the end, but get engaged. But nothing can be confirmed until the season progresses and the drama continues.

'The Ultimatum' cast members don't have to get engaged at the end of the season.

Even though the entire title for The Ultimatum includes the words "marry or move on," there is no hard and fast rule about getting engaged to your original partner. The idea is that the unsure partners will make the decision to get engaged or end the relationship.

