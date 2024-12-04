Vanessa Needs Dave To Treat Her Like His "Dream Woman" on 'The Ultimatum'

When Vanessa and Dave signed up for The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On, they did so with the intention of testing their relationship in a way they hadn’t before. Vanessa issued the ultimatum, since she is ready for marriage and Dave still needs that final push at the start of the season. So, outside of the show, are Vanessa and Dave still together?

Article continues below advertisement

Of course the fact that Dave even agreed to go on the Netflix reality show is a strong indicator of his willingness to make Vanessa happy. But did he do it with the hope of changing himself or with the expectation that Vanessa would slow down her plans to get married? We did some digging to figure out what may (or may not) be in their future, following filming.

Article continues below advertisement

Are Vanessa and Dave still together after 'The Ultimatum'?

Although Vanessa and Dave both entered the experience with one of them unsure of the other, it looks like they stayed together after they left the show. After all, they left the series early, after Vanessa made a short-lived connection with her faux husband. Although neither Vanessa or Dave have shared photos of or with each other on Instagram, in April and May 2024, they both made Instagram posts from Italy.

It's also not terribly surprising if Vanessa and Dave are still together, given that they chose to leave The Ultimatum early during filming. Despite Vanessa's connection to one of the other men, Nick (and the fact that another "Vanessa and Nick" on the show just sounded good), she made the decision to throw in the towel early and go home with Dave. And that has to count for something.

Article continues below advertisement

They also both appear to still co-parent their dog, and it looks like they're doing that as a couple rather than exes. And in August 2024, when Dave posted on the other Instagram profile he has for his Jeep, Vanessa commented on it in a pretty loving and flirty way. Of course, it's hard to say for certain until Vanessa and Dave share an update at The Ultimatum reunion following the third season. But for now, they appear to have moved on from The Ultimatum and moved forward together.

Article continues below advertisement

Why did Vanessa give Dave the ultimatum?

Even though Vanessa left with Dave, the fact remains that she gave him the ultimatum, going into the show. According to Netflix, Vanessa said, "I want someone to make me feel like I am their dream woman — the person that they're choosing to start their life with." She hoped that the experience would push Dave in that general direction.