Micah and Chanel Clap Back at Fans Who Felt They Should've Went to 'The Ultimatum' Reunion The couple, along with Dave Adams and Vanessa Hattaway, abruptly left the series midway through filming. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Dec. 18 2024, 5:20 p.m. ET

Those who say weekends feel like 30-minute lunch breaks don't watch The Ultimatum. Season 3 of the Netflix reality series began and ended within two weeks, causing whiplash among its fanbase. In the short time with the six couples selected to enter trial marriages with strangers, we've witnessed many tears, breakups, and even a few surprise exits. One of the couples responsible for the latter "Say What" moment is Micah Hardeman and Chanel Watkins.

They were together for two-and-a-half years before Chanel gave Micah the ultimatum to take things to the next level or separate once and for all. During Season 3, Ep. 4, Chanel and Micah shocked fans by being one of two couples who left the experience early. After their abrupt exits, fans were hopeful the pair would explain more of what happened at the reunion. Unfortunately, Micah and Chanel couldn't share their story since they weren't in the building.

Why weren't Micah and Chanel at 'The Ultimatum' Season 3 reunion?

Although Micah and Chanel's Instagram accounts show they are still together, the couple will figuratively never get in bed with The Ultimatum's producers again. After fans realized their absence from The Ultimatum Season 3 reunion, many of them took to the couple's social media comments to ask why they didn't use the opportunity to defend their love.

In screenshots from a social media exchange reposted by The Tab in December 2024, Micah clapped back at a fan who asked why he and Chanel didn't attend the event out of "respect" for the experience. "Respect?? I don’t have to respect anyone but Chanel and myself at the end of the day," he declared.

When Chanel and Micah got the reunion invite... #TheUltimatum pic.twitter.com/NvMXSGDIy3 — Sybille Colombe (@SybilleColombe) December 18, 2024

Micah also addressed ongoing rumors that he and his girlfriend used The Ultimatum to promote their content. He hinted that there was much more to the story that fans weren't privy to. "Don’t you think if it was clout we were after, we would’ve stayed through the entire process?" he asked another commenter. "Act accordingly before I turn into Bernie Mac in here."

Micah wasn't the only one with time to respond to fans' remarks. Chanel also replied to a fan who had an opinion about her and Micah's Ultimatum exit. However, Chanel's was a bit lighter, as she simply thanked a fan who said they "Would’ve left too. Seems like he realized what was important, and that was the whole point of the show anyway. No point in staying and traumatizing yourselves further.”

"Soo glad you understand this," she told the fan.

Why did Micah and Chanel leave 'The Ultimatum'?

The Ultimatum reunion was Micah and Chanel's chance to explain or defend why they left the show early. When the exit happened, fans received little context about what caused their departure. Instead, we were only given a brief confirmation that the couple and another pair, Dave Adams and Vanessa Hattaway, left the show in the middle of filming.

"Earlier in the day, Dave, Vanessa, Micah, and Chanel secretly met off camera,” the show's title card read. “That evening, surveillance cameras captured them packing. Dave, Vanessa, Micah, and Chanel quickly departed, abruptly ending their experience.”

Shortly after the episode aired, The Ultimatum's creator, Chris Coelen told Variety he felt Micah, Chanel, Dave, and Vanessa's exits showed how "unsettled" the group that left seemed. He also confirmed Micah and Chanel wouldn't attend the reunion, though Dave and Vanessa were in attendance.