Zaina and J.R.'s Future Is Finally Clear During 'The Ultimatum' Season 3 Finale

Even though Zaina is the one to issue J.R. an ultimatum during Season 3 of The Ultimatum, she also enters the experience with an open mind of potentially leaving with someone else, should it come to that. In the end, though, she appears to only have eyes for boyfriend J.R. So, are Zaina and J.R. still together after The Ultimatum?

The Season 3 finale and subsequent reunion clear up where Zaina and J.R. stand now. While other couples have their issues during the season, J.R. and Zaina appear to be one couple that gets along and has a solid friendship on top of their romantic relationship. Zaina's only issue is getting J.R. to the point of being ready to commit to her fully.

Are Zaina and J.R. still together after 'The Ultimatum'?

During the finale of The Ultimatum's third season, J.R. and Zaina break up. The idea of the show is to get engaged, move on with a new partner, or leave alone. And since J.R. still isn't ready to get engaged, he and Zaina don't end the season together. And, since they aren't together at the reunion, they didn't get back together after filming ended either. Though J.R. does give viewers (and maybe even Zaina) a bit of whiplash during his speech to her in the finale, where he seems like he is ready to propose.

"I think you'd make a fantastic wife and mother, experiencing life to the fullest," J.R. tells her in a speech set to a backdrop of heartfelt music. "And when I think about that, I envision myself loving you and giving you 100 percent of what I have to make you happy, and fighting for our family, treating you like you deserve. I can see all that with you, and when I look at myself now, I just… I don't think I'm at that point to give you what you deserve."

I really like Zaina, hopefully she can truly move on from the JR #theultimatum — sweetbrownie (@souredbrownie2) December 18, 2024

In an interview with TODAY, Zaina revealed that she was "blind-sided" by the way J.R. acted during the trial marriages with other people. Though she wasn't sure if he was actually going to propose, anyway, even with the speech he gave her during the finale. She also shared that she has no relationship with J.R. today, whatsoever.

Is 'The Ultimatum's Zaina dating anyone now?

Judging by social media, it doesn't look like Zaina is dating anyone now, after The Ultimatum and after her relationship with J.R. ended. However, she told TODAY in the same interview, she hopes to help others who need to learn to focus on themselves when they are in relationships that aren't right for them. That seems to be where her energy is these days.