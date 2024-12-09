Zaina's Friendship With Another Reality Star Has 'Ultimatum' Fans Questioning Her Authenticity

The last thing most Ultimatum fans would have expected from Season 3's Zaina is that she of all people is inauthentic on the Netflix show. But after a few fans on Reddit shared some alleged tea, that's exactly what is happening for some. Because apparently, Zaina is accused of lying about dating J.R. on the show.

Article continues below advertisement

If that's the case, it brings into question both hers and J.R.'s reason for being on The Ultimatum. But how true is the rumor? It's hard to believe that Zaina went on the show for anything other than to get some clarity in her relationship with J.R. However, since some fans also noticed that Zaina is real life BFFs with another reality star, as far as those viewers are concerned, her motives could be questionable.

Source: Adam Rose/Netflix

Article continues below advertisement

Is Zaina lying about dating J.R. on 'The Ultimatum'?

According to a Reddit thread about the third season of The Ultimatum, there are some telltale signs on social media that Zaina's heart really isn't in her relationship on the show. And, more than that, one user shared that there's little chance of Zaina's relationship with J.R. even being authentic, if it ever was.

"Zaina lives by herself and has never showed herself with a bf or even hanging out with a man," they shared on Reddit. "Even her loyal followers are confused and asking her if her relationship is fake. She is also always [third] wheeling when she vacations with Chey & Zach."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Netflix

This is in reference to Cheyenne Floyd from the Teen Mom franchise. Outside of TV, Cheyenne and Zaina are close friends. In the same thread, however, another user wrote that they spotted J.R. in photos with Zaina at Cheyenne's 2022 wedding. But there's a chance that both users are right. If Zaina and J.R. weren't dating when they went on The Ultimatum, they were still probably dating prior to filming.

Article continues below advertisement

Then again, for now, that's all speculation. As far as viewers are concerned, Zaina and J.R. went on The Ultimatum for the same reason as the other Season 3 couples — to either commit to each other or move on once and for all. But the piping hot tea, if true, could mean they weren't totally honest, going into the experience.

Article continues below advertisement

Zaina is friends with Cheyenne from 'Teen Mom.'

Whether Zaina went on The Ultimatum for her relationship or some other reasons, there's no getting around the fact that she is real life friends with Cheyenne. In April 2024, Cheyenne posted on Instagram about her son's godparents and tagged Zaina in a photo. Prior to that, in January 2024, Cheyenne and Zaina shared a video on Instagram of them making kimchi together.