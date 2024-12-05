'The Ultimatum' Season 3 Cast's Zodiac Signs Explain so Much

Season 3 of Netflix's The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On premiered on the streamer on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024. During the season, hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey guide six couples with a common problem — one person in their partnership doesn't want to get married. Through trial marriages with individuals within their cast, the couples will decide if they are ready for matrimony or walking papers.

While past Ultimatum seasons have been explosive, Season 3 includes partners unwilling to commit to marriage for external reasons, spicy hookups, and early exits for not one but four cast members. Additionally, several of the couples have made fans wonder if they were ever compatible in the first place. However, based on The Ultimatum Season 3 cast's zodiac signs, some of their actions on the show were written in the stars.

Here are the zodiac signs of each The Ultimatum couple, based on their initial partners before the trial marriages!

Zaina from 'The Ultimatum' is a Pisces and J.R. is a Scorpio

Zaina and J.R.'s three-year relationship was put to the test on The Ultimatum Season 3 because J.R. was cautious about marriage after his first marriage when he was 22 (as of this writing, he's 33). However, they agreed that, besides marriage, they have plenty in common, including a passion for fitness and bedroom activities.

Zaina, born on March 6, and J.R., born on Nov. 25, are compatible based on their zodiac signs. Love To Know describes Scorpio men as "passionate, intense, sexual, and driven," which makes them perfect for the equally passionate and romantic Pisces.

Nick's zodiac sign is unknown and Sandy is a Scorpio

Nick and Sandy's 10-year age gap (he's 38 and she's 27) is only one of the reasons The Ultimatum watchers aren't sure if their relationship can go the distance. Another reason is that Sandy, born on Nov. 19, 1996, has exhibited many Scorpion-like behaviors during Season 3. While it's unclear what Nick's zodiac sign is, Cosmopolitan shared that Scorpio women show up the same way in all of their relationships. When they become invested in their partner, they will find as many little details about them as possible.

Mariah is a Aries and Caleb is a Scorpio

Mariah, born on March 26, 1999, knows who she is and what she wants, which aligns with many independent Aries women. In her relationship with Caleb, born on Nov. 2, 1998, she asserts herself by telling him she wants to spend forever with him. However, while Caleb's zodiac signs show he's passionate about the relationship and loyal to Mariah, he's not yet ready to be her husband.

Scotty is a Virgo and Aria is a Taurus

Scotty and Aria's signs also indicate their time on The Ultimatum. Scotty, born on Sept. 11, is a fiercely loyal Virgo who wants to propose to his girlfriend of three years. Meanwhile, Aria, born on May 16, isn't sure, though she enjoys the ease her boyfriend brings, which is something most Taurus women appreciate. One of the women in the zodiac signs' love languages is being showered with love, gifts, and surprises. They are also incredibly loving, which explains how Aria and Scotty's relationship worked as long as it did.

Chanel is possibly a Gemini and Micah's is unknown

Chanel, a content creator, suggested on her YouTube account that she's a Gemini after filming a GRWM of her prepping for a birthday date. The timestamp for the video says it was published on June 4, 2021. Micah's zodiac sign is also unknown, but the couple's dynamic shows they're passionate about each other. Despite their passion, the couple was among four cast members who abruptly left the show.

Despite giving an ultimatum to Micah, her boyfriend of two-and-a-half years — is hopeful that breaking up for the experiment will bring them back together stronger than ever. Micah, however, isn't so sure now is the right time for marriage.

Vanessa is a Aries and Dave is a Leo

Vanessa, born April 8, and Dave, born Aug. 19, also "quickly departed" after entering their trial marriages. According to the show's production, Kinetic Content's CEO, Chris Coelen, the pair seemed "off" after being matched with their other cast members. The hesitation makes sense based on their zodiac signs, as an Aries-Leo relationship can be filled with fiery passion, making it difficult to want anyone else.

