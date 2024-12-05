Vanessa From 'The Ultimatum' Shared Why She Left Season 3 Earlier Than Expected With Dave

Season 3 of The Ultimatum features a snag in the process. Six couples arrive to test their relationships and essentially swap partners for trial marriages, but two of those couples agree to call it quits early. Vanessa and her boyfriend Dave are one of these couples, and now, Vanessa has shared why she left The Ultimatum early, following the premiere on Netflix.

Article continues below advertisement

When Dave and Vanessa, along with Micah and Chanel, leave the experience in the first week of the trial marriages, a title card on the screen reveals that the couples met in private to discuss this option for them. Until now, viewers wondered what happened in those off-camera moments. And now, Vanessa has shed a little light on where her head was at during filming at this time.

Article continues below advertisement

Vanessa shared why she left 'The Ultimatum' early.

When the couples pair off with their new faux spouses for the three-week trial marriages, Vanessa and Nick form a bond. They even seem like they might have a stronger connection than Nick and his original, real life partner, Sandy. But after Nick has a meltdown about Sandy and her trial spouse, J.R., Vanessa and Dave meet up. They also meet up with Micah and Chanel.

And, somewhere off-camera and away from producers, the two couples make the decision to leave the experience early. This leaves Nick alone for the trial marriage period, and it also leaves Micah's "wife" Mariah on her own. Because Dave and Chanel were in the experience of their trial marriage together, they don't leave behind any fake spouses. But for Vanessa, despite the backlash after leaving, she says she left because it was what she personally felt she needed to do.

Article continues below advertisement

"I just had to do what was best for me and my mental health," Vanessa told someone on Instagram, who commented on one of her posts to say that "abruptly leaving is so rude" of Vanessa and her co-stars. "You're only seeing one percent."

Article continues below advertisement

Someone else commented to support Vanessa and wrote, "I saw some [red flags] that made me weary for you with Nick. Looks like you used your gut intuition and made a move out." To that, Vanessa responded with an emoji of hands praising, and replied, "This." On another, different Instagram post, Vanessa wrote in the comments, "Some stuff happened that y'all don't get to see and I had to choose myself above everything."

Source: Adam Rose/Netflix

Article continues below advertisement

Vanessa will be at 'The Ultimatum' reunion.

Just in case Ultimatum fans are worried they won't get any closure when it comes to Vanessa and the rest of the cast members who left early, apparently, the reunion will give everyone some clarity. She promised some of the users in the comments under an Instagram post that she will share more at the reunion and even after the reunion drops on Netflix.