It's the Moment of Truth: Who Gets Engaged on Season 3 of 'The Ultimatum'? (SPOILERS)

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 3, Episodes 1-5 of The Ultimatum. Are you ready to see a group of couples face the ultimate relationship test? If so, we highly suggest you tune into Season 3 of The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On. The hit partner-swapping dating experiment is back for another season and co-hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey are here to see if these couples will choose to commit to marriage or part ways for good.

The first five episodes of Season 3 are now available to stream on Netflix, but fans are already dying to know how it all wraps up. With that said, who gets engaged in Season 3 of The Ultimatum? Here's everything we know so far.

Who gets engaged on Season 3 of 'The Ultimatum'?

As mentioned earlier, only the first five episodes of Season 3 are available to stream on Netflix. Thus no engagements have taken place, and it's still too early to tell who might end up saying "yes" to a proposal.

Plus, with so much drama and uncertainty still unfolding, it's hard to predict which couples will make it to the altar — or who will walk away without a ring. However, based on the chemistry and dynamics we've seen in the first five episodes, we're starting to think there might be one trial marriage that could actually go the distance.

Yes, we're talking about Sandy and J.R.! From the moment they paired up for the trial marriage, it was clear that there was something special between them. Their connection was instant, and they quickly found themselves in sync with each other, both emotionally and physically.

They share a natural chemistry that's hard to ignore, and it's evident that they aren't shy about expressing how much they’re attracted to one another. As the episodes unfold, it seems like Sandy and J.R. could be one of the few couples to ditch their original partners and build something real that might extend beyond the show — something that could actually last and lead to a real marriage.

Despite the strong connection between her and J.R., Sandy reveals something surprising during girls' night in Episode 5 when she tells J.R.'s original partner, Zaina, that she and J.R. aren't dating for real. Instead, Sandy explains that the trial marriage is more of a strategy —she's simply using it as a way to train J.R. to treat Zaina better and show up for her in ways he hasn't before.

Whether this clever approach is actually the real deal or not remains to be seen, but one thing's for sure: A love triangle (or maybe even a love square, if you count Sandy's partner, Nick) is definitely starting to brew.

Source: Netflix Caleb and Mariah from Season 3 of 'The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On.'

Now, if we had to guess which couple seems most likely to get engaged, our money would be on Mariah and Caleb. Right now, Mariah is navigating the experiment solo after Micah left, and we think this time apart could be a turning point for her — giving her the chance to reflect and learn more about herself.