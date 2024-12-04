Nick Issues the 'Ultimatum' to Sandy: Will She Be Ready to Settle Down With Him?

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 3, Episodes 1-5 of The Ultimatum. Most people sign up for a reality show hoping to find love, but The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On is a different kind of relationship test. For those unaware, the popular Netflix series challenges couples to decide if they're ready for marriage or if it's time to part ways for good.

Article continues below advertisement

Season 3 has finally arrived, and one couple that already has everyone talking is Sandy and Nick. Nick is the one issuing the ultimatum, as he's more than ready to get married, but his girl isn't in a rush to take that step. So, the big question: Are Sandy and Nick still together, or have they gone their separate ways? Here's what we know so far.

Article continues below advertisement

Are Sandy and Nick from 'The Ultimatum' still together?

As of now, it's unclear whether Sandy and Nick are still together after The Ultimatum. They have both done a great job keeping their love lives under wraps and away from prying eyes on social media — though there's always a possibility they may open up to their new followers once the show releases more episodes.

One clue that suggests things might still be going strong (or at least on friendly terms) is that Sandy and Nick still follow each other on Instagram. Plus, they even have a few posts together!

Article continues below advertisement

Sandy's profile includes pictures of them at Coachella in 2023 and enjoying some time on a boat in August 2023. Nick, on the other hand, has just one recent photo of the two of them. He posted it on Oct. 18, 2023, and it shows Nick lifting Sandy by her thighs, and she wraps her arms around his neck as they share a sweet kiss.

Article continues below advertisement

Why did Nick give Sandy the ultimatum?

As previously mentioned, Nick is the one who gives Sandy the ultimatum going into The Ultimatum. Ahead of the premiere, he told Tudum that he and Sandy have been together for a long time, and from early on, he knew he wanted to spend the rest of his life with her. "But I need some answers as to if she's going to be ready to step up and meet me and, you know, have a real, settled-down life together," Nick explained.

However, Sandy isn't quite ready for marriage yet. She shared with Tudum that she joined the show mainly because Nick "really wanted" to. Nevertheless, she added that she's "very open-minded" and still has a lot to explore in her relationship. She also admitted that she wants to take time to "dive into myself" and figure out what she really needs from a partner before taking that next step because commitment has always been something she's been "a little scared" of.

Article continues below advertisement

Nick also revealed that his biggest fear going into the show was that he wouldn't meet anyone new — but Sandy would. Unfortunately for him, that's pretty much what happens. He initially bonds with Vanessa, but she abruptly leaves the experiment with her partner, Dave. Nick is clearly upset by her sudden departure, especially since he felt they had a strong connection (and her leaving without saying goodbye feels like a slap in the face).

Article continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, Sandy grows closer to J.R. The two immediately hit it off, showing a strong mutual attraction. J.R. even meets Sandy's family in Episode 5, which sends Nick into a horrifying spiral.

Nick begins blowing up Sandy's phone with texts and calls, telling her he's in love with her and scared of losing her. He eventually storms down to their apartment demanding to see her, prompting J.R. to stand up for Sandy and tell Nick to leave. J.R. also insists it's disrespectful for Nick to act that way, especially considering the bond he (J.R.) and Sandy have built so far in their trial marriage.

Article continues below advertisement