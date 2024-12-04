'The Ultimatum's Scotty Might Not Be As Ready for Marriage As He Thinks He Is

Every season, someone from The Ultimatum throws up red flags that viewers catch, even if the cast member had every intention of simply being themselves on camera. For Season 3, the cast member with those red flags appears to be Scotty. Before he and Zaina even pick each other for their trial marriage, his behavior toward girlfriend Aria is cause for concern.

Later, his conversations with Zaina don't go well, and toward the end of their faux marriage, things take a downward turn. Is that entirely Scotty's fault? Probably not. But Ultimatum fans have clocked his behavior, and some have a bone to pick with him from the way he speaks to both women in both relationships — even if one of the relationships isn't, well, real.

Source: Adam Rose/Netflix

Scotty's behavior on 'The Ultimatum' has fans talking.

During the initial meetings with the other cast members on The Ultimatum, Scotty and Zaina develop a connection. And when Aria sees them holding hands, she becomes visibly upset. Instead of Scotty reassuring Aria that he is still in love with her and wants to be there for her and their relationship, he goes on the offensive.

This only upsets Aria further, and although she wants Scotty to take some accountability, he can't. She even makes a comment about never getting a real apology from him. Viewers noticed this right away when the season premiered on Netflix on Dec. 4. One fan shared their thoughts on X when they wrote: "Scotty definitely does not deserve Aria. He isn’t even on her level."

So… Scotty is crazy #TheUltimatum — The Real Her 🇨🇻 (@Lyssaaa_Bee) December 4, 2024

Another Ultimatum fan wrote, "No one else thinks Scotty is shady!? Yeah something about him I don’t like at all…" But Scotty's behavior doesn't end with his girlfriend. After he and Zaina enter their trial marriage, there are little breadcrumbs of what appears to be his true behavior toward partners. Like when Zaina is honest about not being into his idea of a thrill-seeking date.

For some viewers, Scotty's behavior in his relationships shows that he might not be ready for marriage after all. And to be fair, he doesn't seem to want that just yet with either of the women, including his girlfriend who he entered the experience with. But being on camera and feeling that kind of pressure is new to all of these couples.

Scotty accuses Zaina of gaslighting him.

Toward the end of the trial marriages, despite Scotty and Zaina having a mostly positive experience together, things get heated. And when Zaina serves Scotty the same energy that he gives her, and sticks up for herself, he accuses her of gaslighting him about his concerns. It's kind of a mess.