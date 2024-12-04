J.R. Is Accused of Being on 'The Ultimatum' for the Wrong Reasons With Girlfriend Zaina

Going on The Ultimatum presents a unique opportunity for couples to see what else is out there without the worry of being broken up with in the process. That doesn't necessarily mean the couples are free to hook up with whomever they want, but J.R. is accused of being on the show for a "hall pass" in Season 3, and he doesn't outright deny the accusation right away.

A hall pass is typically what one partner might give another to be intimate with a person of their choosing. They would then receive no negative repercussions afterward, and the couple would move on from it. According to Scotty on The Ultimatum, this is what J.R.'s girlfriend Zaina granted him, going into the experience. But how true is that?

Is J.R. on 'The Ultimatum' for a hall pass?

During a guys' night toward the end of the three-week trial marriages on The Ultimatum, Scotty accuses J.R. of being on The Ultimatum for a hall pass, and not to better himself for Zaina and their relationship. J.R. doesn't admit to being in the experience for that reason, but he also demands to know who spread this rumor.

Of course all fingers would naturally point to J.R.'s girlfriend Zaina, who entered into her trial marriage with Scotty, the person who accuses J.R. of having a hall pass. But it doesn't sound like Zaina said that, so if she didn't, then no one else would know J.R. well enough to tell Scotty the rumor. It's unlikely that J.R. is here for the sole reason of hooking up with a virtual stranger.

Zaina is serious about the experience on 'The Ultimatum.'

Mostly, it's hard to believe that J.R. would be on The Ultimatum because of a hall pass, because that would mean Zaina granted her boyfriend the free pass to sleep with someone else. If she were to do that, they wouldn't have to go on this kind of reality show to do it. And it's hard to imagine that Zaina, who is serious about her relationship with J.R. and about her commitment to him, would sign off on a hall pass.