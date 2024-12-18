"We're High Tech With Receipts Over Here" — Zaina Has the Tea at 'The Ultimatum' Reunion "Thank you to my nail tech." By Chrissy Bobic Published Dec. 18 2024, 10:31 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@zayxclusive

One of the biggest questions from Season 3 of The Ultimatum (other than 'did Sandy and J.R. hookup') was who told Scotty that J.R was on the show for a hall pass. And during the reunion special, Zaina shares text messages about it that are, curiously, from a QR code on her fingernail. But more on that later, because if there was an award for most creative way to show receipts, Zaina would get it.

During the reunion, when host Vanessa Lachey asks if it's important to Scotty if someone reveals who told him that tea, Zaina comes forward with the proof of what really went down. Apparently, she has the text messages to prove who said what. And now that she and J.R. are over, she really has nothing to lose.

Zaina shares text messages at 'The Ultimatum' reunion.

During the reunion, Vanessa reads the text messages from Zaina's receipts folder from her QR code. In the messages, she and J.R. went back and forth about the accusations that J.R. went on the show for a hall pass rather than to actually test his relationship. In one of the texts, Zaina told J.R., "Did Scotty tell you what Aria said? She was breaking down crying bcuz guys were treating this like a hall pass and not talking about Nick. I'm like, 'the only other person is J.R.'"

In the text thread, J.R. responded, "WTF how am I getting dragged into this? I'm literally on film saying that's not what I wanted." Zaina clarified in response to J.R.'s text message that Scotty was "not trying to stir the pot." But during the season, after Scotty approached J.R. about J.R. being there for a hall pass and nothing more, it caused some drama among the men.

At the very least, Zaina's text messages on The Ultimatum clear up where the rumor started. But they don't exactly get J.R. off the hook. Because after we see never before seen footage from the season, J.R. literally says he is "here for a hall pass." But it's not like most viewers didn't already sort of assume that.

Did Zaina really get a QR code manicure before 'The Ultimatum' reunion was filmed?

While it's not clear who did Zaina's nails prior to the filming of The Ultimatum reunion, one of her nails does have a QR code on the underside of it. Sure, it might be a removable sticker, but she does joke, "Thank you to my nail tech" after Nick scans her QR code for Vanessa to read the text messages.

