Home > Television > Reality TV > The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On Are Chanel and Micah Still Together After Exiting 'The Ultimatum' Season 3? Chanel and Micah wiped their Instagram profiles of everything but a carousel of photos of them as a couple. By Trisha Faulkner Published Dec. 6 2024, 12:23 p.m. ET Source: Netflix

When it comes to reality TV dating shows, the odds of a couple finding lasting love are often slim. Drama, temptation, and the pressure of public scrutiny often result in relationships unraveling rather than thriving. Many viewers tune in expecting the drama of breakups more than the bliss of lasting commitment. However, Netflix’s The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On flips the traditional dating show formula. Unlike other shows, the couples featured are already in relationships and come to the experiment facing an ultimatum — either get engaged or move on.

Article continues below advertisement

Season 3, however, introduced an unexpected twist. Two couples, including Chanel Watkins and Micah Hardeman, made the unexpected decision to leave the show early. This decision to suddenly exit the Netflix series sparked a lot of questions. Chanel and Micah’s journey on the show quickly became one of the season’s biggest talking points. Fans couldn’t help but wonder: Are Chanel and Micah still together after their dramatic departure from The Ultimatum?

Source: Netflix

Article continues below advertisement

Are Chanel and Micah still together after leaving Netflix’s ‘The Ultimatum’ early?

Chanel and Micah had been together for over two years when they entered The Ultimatum. Chanel was ready to take their relationship to the next level, but Micah was hesitant about commitment. The pair began the experiment with all the expected uncertainties. They, however, quickly discovered their relationship was stronger than they had even realized.

Instead of completing the trial marriage portion of the show, the couple decided to leave early. They decided it made more sense to focus on their relationship outside of the reality TV spotlight. During an inclusive interview with People Magazine, the creators of the series confirmed what went down. Micah and Chanel quickly recognized they didn’t need this experiment to test their relationship. For them, the choice was easy — they wanted to be together.

Article continues below advertisement

Considering the stakes, this was a bold decision. They chose to step away from the structured environment the series had set up to help them work through the issues within their relationship. Naturally, it also had some doubting whether leaving meant things would work out for the couple. Furthermore, many took to the comments of their Instagrams demanding an explanation for the sudden departure.

Source: Netflix

Article continues below advertisement

Reality TV breakups are common, but Chanel and Micah took a different path.

Exiting a reality show prematurely often signals trouble for couples. Statistically, relationships forged or tested on reality TV struggle to succeed in the real world. The Ultimatum, however, is distinct in the fact that the couples enter the show already having an established history. For Chanel and Micah, their departure wasn’t a rejection of the process. It was an acknowledgment that they already had the clarity of what they wanted as a couple.

While they left the show united, maintaining that bond outside the structured environment of filming is another challenge altogether. Their decision to step back from the experiment came with the understanding that they would need to actively work on their communication and shared goals. Whether or not they can sustain their love remains to be seen. Their early exit, however, certainly gave fans hope things would work out for this couple.

Article continues below advertisement

So, what is their relationship status after walking away from the series?

As of now, Chanel and Micah’s social media profiles scream they are still going strong as a couple. Presently, they appear to be keeping a lot of their personal life out of the spotlight. That, however, isn’t too much of a surprise considering they walked away from the show to avoid the pressure of the spotlight putting negative weight on their relationship.

Article continues below advertisement

Unfortunately, there is a strong possibility that Chanel and Micah won’t make a public statement about their relationship status or their decision to leave the show. Chances are pretty good this kind of information will be kept under lock and key until the reunion episode of the show.