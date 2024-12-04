Two Couples in Season 3 of 'The Ultimatum' End Their Experiences Early and Unexpectedly

In a first for The Ultimatum, two couples decide at the same time during Season 3 that the experience just isn't for them. During the first batch of episodes that dropped on Netflix, Vanessa, Dave, Micah, and Chanel all decide they want to go home early. And, once they apparently meet up to discuss the idea of quitting, they do.

But why do the two Ultimatum couples leave the show in the middle of their respective trial marriages? The trial marriage week lasts three weeks before the original couples get back together for their own three weeks together. However, Vanessa and Dave, and then Chanel and Micah, all decide that enduring the rest of the trial marriages isn't for them.

Why do Dave, Vanessa, Micah, and Chanel leave 'The Ultimatum'?

During Episode 4, Nick and Mariah are each hit with blindsides when they arrive at their respective apartments and find their partners gone. Vanessa, who had coupled up with Nick, left without warning. And for Mariah, her partner during the trial marriage, Micah, does the same. Dave and Chanel entered the trial marriage together, so they don't leave behind any faux spouses.

When it's revealed that the two couples left the show, text appears on the screen that says: "Earlier in the day, Dave, Vanessa, Micah, and Chanel secretly met off camera. That evening, surveillance cameras captured them packing. Dave, Vanessa, Micah, and Chanel quickly departed. Abruptly ending their experience."

The only reason these two couples would have to leave the experience so early is that they all agreed they couldn't hack it. Before their decision to leave, Chanel had gone out at 3 a.m. and didn't return until around eight the next morning. It's possible that she spoke to Micah and they decided together to end things. If they took that idea to Vanessa and Dave, they might have all decided to end the experience at the same time.

Vanessa and Micah's trial partners on 'The Ultimatum' are left alone.

Even though Vanessa leaves behind trial husband Nick and Micah leaves behind faux wife Mariah with their exits, the two cast members get to stay and wait for the trial marriages to end for their partners. That makes the experience a lot harder for both Mariah and Nick, though, who don't have their own fake spouses to ride out the experience with as each of their real life partners potentially develop connections with another person.

While it's a good thing for both Nick and Mariah that they aren't immediately ejected from the process, their lack of romantic partners during the trial marriages means the experience is different for their original partners as well.