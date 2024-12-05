'The Ultimatum' Star Nick Tramontin Makes a Living From His Passion for Art and Branding

In most cases, if your relationship has some cracks, putting them on reality TV probably isn't the best idea. However, the couples on The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On have done exactly that for three seasons and counting. The dating show's third season includes a diverse cast of six couples we met when the first five episodes aired on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024.

Article continues below advertisement

The couples on The Ultimatum conflict because one partner wants to get married more than the other. In Nick Tramontin and Sandy Gallagher's relationship, he hears wedding bells while she is possibly still interested in playing the field. Nick's urgency to get married may be due to him settling into other areas of his life, including his career. So, what is the budding reality star's day job? Here's the scoop.

Article continues below advertisement

What is 'The Ultimatum' star Nick Tramontin's job?

Nick's tattooed arm sleeves were one indicator that he might have a creative job (though I am aware that anyone with an income can rock tattoos). The San Francisco, Calif. native shares his art on his Instagram and art-buying websites. According to his Saatchi account, the Los Angeles, Calif.-based artist's paintings range from $4,000 to $13,000. His work has also appeared in multiple LA exhibits. Nick wrote on his website that he found his passion for art and cars as a child.

"Always in trouble for making art instead of doing school work, Nick discovered a sense of freedom and passion for automobiles at a young age," his bio read. In addition to his artwork, Nick is involved in the food business. He founded Not Made By Virgins, an olive oil he describes as "A Bold Love Affair with Flavor." The artist also designed the brand's logo, which is labeled "Bad Ass Olive Oil."

Article continues below advertisement

Nick and his girlfriend, Sandy, faced trouble early on during 'The Ultimatum' Season 3.

While Nick's multiple businesses prove he's a go-getter, personal relationships can be more challenging than professional ones. Case in point: His romance with Sandy, which The Ultimatum fans have seen and discussed since the series debuted its first half of the season. Nick and Sandy joined The Ultimatum after being together for two and a half years, with little progress made in the relationship. He suggested the ultimatum, though she didn't feel they were ready to take that step.

Article continues below advertisement

Sandy and Nick entered trial marriages with their castmates, though he was certain his girlfriend was the one. His trial marriage mate was Vanessa, who was on the show to convince her boyfriend, Dave, that they were ready to tie the knot. Sandy was assigned to J.R., who was there with his girlfriend of three years, Zaina Seyas.

Article continues below advertisement

Things became tricky between Nick and Sandy when she and J.R.'s chemistry became palpable. In Season 3, Ep. 5, Nick discovers his girlfriend kissed J.R. when they move into their trial homes. In the emotional reveal, Nick turned to Vanessa and confessed he was "sad" about the situation and didn't know if they could move forward. Ironically, he and Vanessa appeared to be growing closer until her and Dave abruptly left filming.