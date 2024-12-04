J.R. Faces Tough Choices and Multiple Romantic Options on 'The Ultimatum' (SPOILERS)

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 3, Episodes 1-5 of The Ultimatum. We're already halfway through Season 3 of The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On, and things are heating up for J.R.! After his girlfriend, Zaina, gives him an ultimatum, J.R. comes into the show already facing a tough choice.

But as the drama unfolds, he quickly forms a strong bond with Sandy during their trial marriage. With that said, who does J.R. choose in the end? Here's everything you need to know so far.

Source: Netflix

Who does J.R. pick on 'The Ultimatum'?

As of now, it's unclear who J.R. picks at the end of Season 3 of The Ultimatum. However, it's obvious he's fully immersing himself in the experiment, and his connection with his trial wife, Sandy, is undeniable.

In fact, during guys' night in Episode 5, J.R. tells the others that he and Sandy have a "real connection." He says he's really vibing with her, and, let's face it — it's hard to ignore the chemistry between them! The two have been seen getting close, sharing intimate moments, and cozying up to each other, which suggests there's a strong mutual attraction.

Source: Netflix Sandy and J.R. from Season 3 of 'The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On.'

J.R. even shows a protective side when he defends Sandy from her boyfriend, Nick. After Nick storms into their apartment demanding to see her, J.R. steps up, making it clear that he's got her back. If that's not a sign of someone who could be a great partner, we're not sure what is!

That being said, J.R. hasn't forgotten about his original relationship with Zaina. Ahead of the season premiere, he told Tudum that his connection with Zaina has been "effortless" from the start, with both of them letting things unfold naturally. "She understands me like no one else," J.R. revealed.

However, J.R. did admit he's not entirely sure where he stands with her, revealing, "Love her to death, but I've been married in the past," and that he's still figuring things out. So, it's clear that while his relationship with Zaina is extremely meaningful to him, he still has quite a few lingering uncertainties.

There seems to be a good chance J.R. will choose Sandy.

Based on what we've seen so far, though, it's difficult to ignore the strong connection between J.R. and Sandy. They hit it off immediately and seem to share similar lifestyles and values, which is always a promising foundation for a relationship. If we had to guess, we'd say there’s a good chance J.R. might ultimately choose her over Zaina.

But the plot thickens: At girls' night, Sandy shockingly tells Zaina that she and J.R. aren't actually dating for real. She also insists there are no actual feelings involved, despite the chemistry we've seen on screen.