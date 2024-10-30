Cameras Began Rolling for the 'Love Is Blind' Season 7 Reunion Soon After the Finale Aired

After the explosive Love Is Blind Season 7 finale, fans impatiently waited for the inevitable Season 7 reunion. Fortunately, we didn't have to wait long because, just one week later, the Netflix series debuted the trailer for the reunion, airing on Wednesday, Oct. 30 at 9 p.m. EST.

Hosted by none other than Nick and Vanessa Lachey, the trailer hinted at us getting the answers we desperately need from the married couples, and especially from the ones who decided not to say "I Do" during the finale. The reunion will be the first time many couples have seen each other since the show wrapped filming. However, many fans wonder how much time was spent between the weddings in the finale and the reunion. So, when was the Love Is Blind reunion filmed? Here's everything we know!

When was the 'Love Is Blind' Season 7 reunion filmed?

Netflix didn't waste too much time putting the cameras back on the 29 cast members from Love Is Blind Season 7 back on the reunion couches. The reunion was reportedly filmed in Washington, D.C., in early October 2024, a few weeks before it airs on the streamer. The time of filming came one year after Season 7 wrapped filming in October 2023.

Those familiar with Love Is Blind's release dates shouldn't be surprised about the reunion filming several weeks before the finale airs. Reunions are typically filmed after the main episodes wrap up and have been edited for streaming. This allows the producers to catch up with the couples and see how they’ve been doing after the show's events. And like almost all of the reunions (except for that live one fans don't love discussing), the Season 7 special was pre-recorded.

Fans have already saw (and judged) the 'Love Is Blind' reunion looks.

Before the Love Is Blind Season 7 reunion's debut, fans were already abreast of some of the tea, including what the cast would be wearing for their final sit down. On Oct. 25, People shared each cast member's reunion looks. The formal looks quickly caused plenty of controversy, as fans believed it was indicative of the messiness that happened all season.

Several users mentioned how some of the cast members came dressed for success, while others needed more work. One user on TikTok mentioned how Leo Braudy, who often reminded his castmates that he inherited a fortune, didn't "have enough money" to fix his disheveled shirt. However, what the cast wore was less important than the drama set to unfold at the reunion.

Leo and his ex-fiance, Brittany Wisniewski, will hopefully let fans know what the heck happened in Miami that led to their abrupt split. The reunion will also have updates from Taylor and Garrett and Ashley and Tyler, who were the only couples to get married in the finale. Tyler has some explaining to do after seeing his baby mama drama unfold on the show and online. However, Tyler noted in one scene from the reunion that he's not here for the hoopla.

"I don't owe anyone an explanation but Ashley," Tyler professed. Fans will also hear from the couples who didn't make it, including Monica and Stephen, Tim and Alex, Hannah and Nick, and the surprisingly controversial Ramses and Marissa. The latter couple received tons of turned heads after Ramses decided not to proceed with their wedding in the season finale.