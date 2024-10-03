'Love Is Blind's Leo Braudy Is an Art Dealer and Trust Fund Baby and He Lets Everybody Know It

If there's one guy from Season 7 of Love Is Blind who doesn't need to find a wife to walk away from the experience as a rich man, it's Leo Braudy, who is an art dealer and says he is pretty wealthy. He ends the first batch of episodes engaged, though it's revealed soon after that he and his fiancé Brittany Wisniewski split up a few weeks after their engagement and after they left the pods. Still, fans have lots of questions about Leo.

Leo might not be part of one of the couples from Season 7 who gets to travel to Mexico as part of the group trip, but he and Brittany do give their relationship a chance. They take a trip to Miami together, but things don't work out for them. Even so, Leo is a big part of the first six episodes of Season 7 of the Netflix show.

'Love Is Blind's Leo Braudy is an art dealer.

Leo shares details about his profession as an art dealer early on in Season 7 of Love Is Blind. He also reveals that he makes a lot of money and that he received an inheritance when multiple family members passed away. At the same time, Leo says he doesn't want any of the women to want him because of his wealth. He shared an Instagram post in June 2024 about being lucky to be born into his family and to inherit the family business.

"My grandparents founded the art dealing and advisory business and instilled within me a knowledge and passion for art," he wrote. "It's an incredible blessing to inherit a family business, and another blessing to work in an industry as rewarding as the arts. To have been born into both is inconceivably lucky and I am grateful for it every day."

He added that he "was given an opportunity very few receive." This echoes what Leo says on Love Is Blind about growing up well off and about making a lot of money as an art dealer as an adult. It's also something that viewers have criticized Leo for, though he seems to have embraced the memes and comments about him, including shouting out Netflix on Instagram for being a "rich" art dealer like him.

What is an art dealer's salary?

The amount of money an art dealer makes depends on the art they sell, the amount of which they take a percentage of. But one art dealer who hosted an AMA on Reddit shared that, for one year, their taxes alone amounted to $2-8 million. Leo has been with Capital Art Advisory for years and he inherited the business, which he has continued to grow.