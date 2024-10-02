Yes, Hannah Jiles Went Back to Work After 'Love Is Blind' Season 7

There's a lot that goes into filming a reality show, not the least of which is putting your life on hold to do so. And for Love Is Blind Season 7 cast member Hannah Jiles, putting her life on hold meant also quitting her job apparently. So what is Hannah's job now after Love Is Blind? And what did she do for work before she filmed the season?

Hannah says multiple times during the first batch of Season 7 episodes that she actually quit her job in order to join the experiment. As viewers see by the end of Episode 6, leaving her job was worth it since Hannah gets engaged to Nick while they're in the pods. Whatever happens between them after the pods and after Mexico, however, is still a bit uncertain. But regardless of Hannah's relationship status with Nick, fans are curious about her job in real life.

Hannah quit her job to go on 'Love Is Blind.'

Hannah's official job in her Love Is Blind bio is medical device sales. But according to her on the show, she left that job in sales to be part of the seventh installment of the Netflix reality show. That doesn't mean Hannah doesn't work now, though. Because, according to LinkedIn, Hannah started a job not long after filming was reported to have happened for Season 7.

According to Hannah's LinkedIn, she started her position of territory director at HealthTrackRx in April 2024. The company is a medical lab that specializes in infectious disease testing. Although Hannah was worried about re-entering the workforce after quitting her job for Love Is Blind, apparently, it was easy enough for her to slide into a new role as soon as she was ready.

Hannah is also on Cameo.

As of Oct. 1, Hannah has yet to fulfill a client's request on Cameo, but it might become a steady stream of income for her as a newly minted reality TV star. Personal videos start at $25, or you can chat with Hannah for $2.99 per message. She only recently started her Cameo account, however, so perhaps a future in influencing won't be on the cards for Hannah until Season 7 of Love Is Blind drops.