These Are the Most Unlikeable 'Love Is Blind' Cast Members From Across All Seasons — Do You Agree?
Jessica from Season 1 gave her dog wine, which was enough of a reason to put her in the doghouse.
In 1979, a hit television show brought a catchy new ditty into the living rooms of Americans all across the country. The Facts of Life theme song drilled down into what it means to be alive. "You take the good. You take the bad. You take them both and there you have, the facts of life." Over 40 years later that shockingly brilliant thought can be applied to a Netflix reality dating show.
Stay with us here as we draw a line from The Facts of Life to Love Is Blind. Every season we meet a cast of men and women who claim they are done with dating and are looking to settle down. That's right, they all have Resting Hitched Face. Sadly not everyone comes out of the alleged social experiment smelling like a rose. We get the good. We get the bad. We get them both, and there you have, the facts of Love Is Blind. Let's revisit some of the least-liked pod people.
Jessica Batten — Season 1
Jessica Batten famously said yes to the proposal from a man who was much younger than her, despite being head over heels for Matt Barnett. Matt ended up marrying Amber Pike, and the couple is still together to this day. That didn't stop Jessica from asking Matt if he was sure about Amber when they all met up at a post-pod party. Jessica also gave her dog wine which was enough of a reason to put her in the doghouse.
Mark Cuevas — Season 1
Mark Cuevas is the aforementioned younger man that Jessica left at the altar. Fans initially felt sorry for the compact personal trainer until he got caught in the cheat sheets. Mark ended up dating Lauren “LC” Chamblin for a month after the show ended but allegedly cheated on her with the woman he is currently married to. In Mark's defense it was getting dark out there so he turned up the gaslight by claiming he and LC were never serious.
Abhishek "Shake" Chatterjee — Season 2
We all knew things weren't going to shake out well for Shake when he tried to figure out how much women weighed while chatting in the pods. He eventually proposed to Deepti Vempati despite the numerous times he mentioned preferring blond women. That's weird, we thought only gentlemen preferred blondes. After meeting Deepti face-to-face Shake was addicted to mentioning his lack of attraction to her. Since the show ended, Deepti wrote a book and is co-hosting a successful podcast. Shake went on House of Villians.
Shaina Hurley — Season 2
Shaina definitely got a proper villain edit in Season 2. She was part of a love triangle with Natalie Lee and Shayne Jansen which extended beyond the pods when Shaina questioned Shayne's feelings for Natalie. Things came to a head when Natalie said she was aware of inappropriate messages between Shayne and Shaina but everyone involved said they were friendly. Unrelated but related, a person named Shayne simply cannot date a person named Shaina. It's screaming twins whose moms dress them alike.
Bartise Bowden — Season 3
The first red flag went up the flagpole when Bartise was clearly intimidated by the fact that his fiancée, Nancy Rodriguez, was more financially stable than he is. The next red flag was flung into space once we learned that Bartise isn't a huge supporter of a woman's right to choose and felt that regardless of what's going on with their body, birth should be the goal. Money isn't the only thing Bartise was unstable about.
Paul Peden — Season 4
Paul is an environmental scientist who failed at reading the temperature of any room he was in. He ended up proposing to Micah Lussier, a woman who didn't fit his usual type, then ditched her at the altar. No one will ever forget Paul saying that he didn't see Micah as a mother. A burn like that could melt any polar ice cap. Yeesh.
Irina Solomonova — Season 4
This is the first time Love Is Blind dipped its toes into truly mean girl territory. Irina and Micah bonded in the pods but it was Irina who gave Regina George a run for her money. (Get in losers, we're treating the man we got engaged to like absolute garbage.) It's true, Irina was catty in the pods but still managed to snag a ring from Zack Goytowski. Once they escaped to Mexico, Irina gave him nothing but a cold shoulder. She also made a move on Paul while he was still with Micah. That was not fetch.
Jackie Brooks — Season 4
Jackie Brooks got engaged to ultimate sweet boy Marshall Glaze then spent the bulk of their relationship questioning his manhood. Perhaps she was trying to pick fights because Jackie was also talking to Season 4 cast member Josh Demas. Jackie said I don't to Marshall and immediately hightailed it over to Josh. The couple broke up, however, after Jacki had a chat with Josh's former fiancée. In better news, Marshall is now engaged to a woman he met after the show. Karma is swift.
Lydia Velez Gonzalez - Season 5
Lydia is in desperate need of some listening skills. While still in the pod, we learned that Lydia and Uche Okoroha had dated before the show. Although Lydia chose to keep this a secret from Aaliyah Cosby, who had a connection with Uche, she spilled way too much after Aaliyah found out. Despite Aaliyah repeatedly asking Lydia not to discuss their relationship with her, Lydia couldn't keep her mouth shut. Once outside of the pods, Uche accused Lydia of stalking and following him to the show. Yikes!
JP Pierce — Season 5
JP was very sweet to Taylor Rue while in the pods. Some could argue his penchant for always wearing something American flag-themed was actually a red flag, but he ended up proposing to Taylor who happily said yes. Once they escaped the pods, he immediately shut down and barely spoke to her. The only thing he managed to squeak out was Taylor wore too much makeup. Thankfully she ditched him in Mexico leaving JP with red, white, and blue balls.
Izzy Zapata and Stacy Snyder — Season 5
Izzy and Stacy got together in the pods then bullied people together outside of the pods. They ganged up on Johnie Maraist at a post pod party because Johnie was a little salty about Stacy in the pods. However, Stacy and Izzy took it to a whole new level. At one point Johnie and Izzy had a thing in the pods but he ultimately went with Stacy whose privileged upbringing cast a shadow over her relationship with the less polished Izzy. Remember when he gave her a plunger? What a crappy gift.
Chelsea Blackwell — Season 6
It's almost unfair of us to put Chelsea Blackwell on the villains list. After all, her deeply controlling behavior toward fiancé Jimmy Presnell is rooted in trust issues from past cheating boyfriends. However it's important to note that one's trauma isn't their fault but it is their responsibility. If Chelsea had her way, Jimmy would never leave the house and would give her a million little kisses every day.
Jeramey Lutinski — Season 6
Jeramey ended up engaged to Laura Dadisman but you would never know it based on his extracurricular activities outside of the pod. He spent a weird evening-into-morning with Sarah Ann Bick, a woman he also dated in the pods. The duo just had to talk until six in the morning. Then Jeramey just had to gaslight Laura by acting as if doing this without telling her was not a big deal. By the way, one of Jeramey's ex-girlfriends claims he allegedly pulled a gun on her while they were dating. He stinks!