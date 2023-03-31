Social Media Users Are Convinced That Irina Is Toxic on 'Love Is Blind'

Since the inception of Netflix’s hit series Love Is Blind, there has always been a villain or two in the mix of singles looking for love. Tthe claws can come out in the initial pod phase — we’re looking at you Amber and LC. On the flip side, things can get a bit messy once the couples meet each other during their engagement vacation — of course, Jarrette and Mallory from Season 3 immediately come to mind.

However, one would never expect friendships to nearly implode. Unfortunately, Season 4 has brought nearly every possible messy situation to light, and “besties” Micah and Irina were briefly at odds over a man. Now, social media users are wondering about the status of their friendship. After all, things can get complicated when love is in the mix. So, are Micah and Irina from Love Is Blind still friends?

Source: Netflix

Irina shares that she and Micah are still friends to this day.

Although Micah has reservations about Irina after she shared that she was attracted to her fiancé Paul, it appears that it won’t affect their friendship. In a March 2023 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Irina shed light on the current status of her friendship with Micah.

Source: Netflix

"Micah still is my best friend today," Irina told the outlet. "And thankfully we've talked over it and I just feel like there's also a bigger picture and life is bigger than just this one month that we've been filmed." Irina also expressed deep regret for being flirty with Paul.

"Flirting with Paul in the pool, that was not who I am. That's not my character,” Irina told ET. “I had too much alcohol and, yes, Paul was someone that I felt in energy with, but it was something I never wanted to pursue and haven't pursued and won't pursue. It was more in the sense of realizing the connection I had with him, I want that with my future husband. And I didn't have that with Zack."

Interestingly, Irina only admitted to feeling attracted to Paul on the series. However, after Micah brought up Irina’s sentiments to Paul, it seemed as if she acted on her feelings.

Source: Netflix

Paul revealed that Irina was being very touchy-feely at the pool, which made him awkward. After all, Irina and Micah are best friends. With that in mind, Micah confronted Irina about the situation and wanted to make sure things were really over. Micah also shared her concern in regards to the pair maintaining their friendship without worrying about Irina making drunken moves on Zack. While meeting for drinks, Irina apologized and admitted to crossing the line.

Social media users are confused as to why Micah was so surprised at Irina’s actions.

If you’ve been keeping up with Irina’s antics since the start of Season 4, you’re probably flabbergasted by Micah’s reaction to Irina’s flirty behavior toward Paul. While it’s true that Micah and Irina were best friends on the show, many social media users have accused the ladies of acting the same way.

Source: Netflix

Micah felt disrespected by Irina being flirty with Paul, but Micah was doing the same thing with Kwame, who is currently engaged to Chelsea. There were moments between Kwame and Micah in their “chat” where it looked like they were seconds away from making out with each other.

Plus, many viewers pointed out that Irina's nasty behavior with Bliss, laughing at Amber when Paul broke up with her, and being dismissive of the other ladies' feelings pointed at her being self-centered. With all that in mind, Irina came off as someone that couldn’t be trusted — friend or not.

In Micah's world it's okay for her to flirt with Kwame and disrespect his fiancée. But it isn't okay when Irina confesses she's attracted to Paul. 🤷🏻‍♀️



Tbh both Micah & Irina needed this reality check. #LoveIsBlindS4 #LoveIsBlind #LoveisBlind4 pic.twitter.com/KpwYL8YbgW — EpikQSaran (@reelyromantic) March 31, 2023

Ummm Micah is mad because Irina was touching on her fiancé in the pool while she was touching on somebody else’s fiancé on the other side of the pool?? Ok#LoveIsBlind pic.twitter.com/tnNUeOk4Fy — cheesemonger (@_dreamitbeit) March 31, 2023