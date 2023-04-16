Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Netflix > Love Is Blind Source: Netflix Did Paul Cheat on Micah With Her Bridesmaid Ruby? 'Love Is Blind' Fans Are Speculating Did Paul cheat on Micah on 'Love Is Blind'? Fans are speculating that he had a fling with her bridesmaid, Ruby, during and after filming. By Michelle Stein Apr. 16 2023, Published 7:58 p.m. ET

Those who tuned into Love Is Blind Season 4 saw villains emerge in unexpected ways. Although Micah and Irina were clocked by Netflix subscribers as "mean girls" from the get-go, it took longer for the true colors of other cast members to shine. (Example: Jackelina dumped Marshall for Josh pretty far into the experiment.) After the wedding episode, fans began speculating about Paul. But did Paul cheat on Micah? Let's take a closer look at what folks are saying about Paul and her bridesmaid, Ruby.

Did Paul cheat on Micah on 'Love Is Blind'? He said no at the altar.

As of writing, Paul has denied the rumors that he may have cheated on Micah. But what were Netflix fans saying, and what made them think he was unfaithful?

Many Love Is Blind viewers have not been fond of Micah from the beginning of Season 4 — and they didn't really buy her relationship with Paul, either. Fans were especially indignant on Paul's behalf when Micah introduced her fiancé to two of her friends, Shelby and Ruby, and they rudely made fun of him for giving a well-thought-out answer to whether Micah's looks matched up with how he pictured her in the pods.

Not to mention, Paul and Micah's personalities did seem to mesh very well. To many, Paul seemed very calculated, logical, and truly in search of a life partner — while many expressed that Micah appeared to be there for the attention/notoriety of being on a reality TV show. On their wedding day, Micah gave Paul the opportunity to answer first at the altar. Paul said no and although Micah said she wasn't surprised, she was clearly heartbroken.

Source: Netflix Micah and her bridesmaids (Ruby is second from the right)

'Love Is Blind' fans think Paul cheated on Micah with her bridesmaid, Ruby Mensing.

After the wedding episode dropped on April 14, Love Is Blind fans took to social media to react to a blind-and-miss-it moment on Micah and Paul's wedding day. The scene showed Micah walking out of a room following his attempt to console Micah after she left him at the altar. As he's squeezing past the bridesmaids, Paul's hand appears to hit Ruby's butt as she smiles at him. The thing is, it's so quick that it's unclear if Paul's hand actually made contact (and if so, whether it was intentional).

Some gave Paul the benefit of the doubt. One TikTok user wrote, "Ion know, it looked like he bumped into her and was like my bad." Others seemed 100-percent convinced. "Not Paul being a low-key villain," another person commented. Someone else wrote, "Peep the way she looked at him too!!"

Sleuths who have since pored through Paul's social media activity to find more evidence of "cheating" noted that he liked bikini photos Ruby posted via Instagram. Ruby's Instagram account has since been made private.

Many folks agreed on one thing: Micah may need to rethink some friendships. One TikTok user commented, "Micah needs all new friends because whatttttt." Meanwhile, a Twitter user wrote, "Paul may have cheated 🤨 with Micah’s friend?! 🤨🤨 and that villain Shelby was laughing in her face when Paul said no?!?! MICAH HONEY YOU NEED NEW FRIENDS."

Paul may have cheated 🤨 with Micah’s friend?! 🤨🤨 and that villain Shelby was laughing in her face when Paul said no?!?! MICAH HONEY YOU NEED NEW FRIENDS — mon (@__acinoM_) April 16, 2023

Paul has since denied cheating rumors.

"Seriously reaching. Y'all want it to be true so bad," Paul commented via Instagram, according to this TikTok video. He added: "You are insane if you think I'd slap a random girl's ass (whom I don't even know) during the most traumatic moment in my relationship."