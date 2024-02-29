Chelsea Exposes Jimmy's Secret Relationship on 'Love Is Blind' (SPOILERS)

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers from Season 6, Episode 10 of Love Is Blind. Remember the rumors circulating about Jimmy Presnell's alleged infidelity with Jess Vestal while engaged to Chelsea Blackwell? Well, the latest Love Is Blind episodes, released on Feb. 28, 2024, debunk those rumors. In fact, fans soon learn that Chelsea reveals something on camera about Jimmy's romantic history that he'd rather keep under wraps.

Article continues below advertisement

In Episode 10, Chelsea directly confronts Jimmy about his female friendships, asking him to stop hanging out with his close girl friends. When he refuses to comply, the flight attendant turned event planner bluntly exposes his past fling with one of them. With this revelation, let's delve further into Jimmy's close circle of female friends.

Source: Netflix

Article continues below advertisement

'Love Is Blind' star Jimmy Presnell shares tight bonds with his girl friends.

During a heated exchange in Episode 10, Chelsea confronts Jimmy and accuses him of spending time with a woman he had a brief romance with before Love Is Blind. Now, before we delve any further, here's the backstory: Jimmy went out on his own to celebrate a friend's birthday, and both Barbara and Maddie — his close female friends that Chelsea met in the preceding episode — were present.

As it turns out, Jimmy reportedly confessed to Chelsea that he had been romantically involved with one of them prior to Love Is Blind. Chelsea feels extremely uncomfortable about his frequent communication with them, heightening her insecurities. Now, fans speculate that Jimmy hooked up with Barbara — but what evidence supports this notion?!

Article continues below advertisement

For those unaware, Barbara and Jimmy have been good friends for nearly two years, often appearing on each other's social media pages. Now, could there have been a little spark flying between them during one of those nights out on the town? Possibly, but can't a guy and a gal just kick it as platonic pals without any romantic fireworks?!

Article continues below advertisement

However, fans flocked to the Love Is Blind subreddit, speculating that Barbara is the woman Chelsea accuses Jimmy of sleeping with. One Redditor boldly commented, "I think the girl with long black hair. He said [that] in the past, he was drawn to girls who look more like Jessica, and I see similarities."