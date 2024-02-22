Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Netflix > Love Is Blind According to 'Love Is Blind' Fans, Season 6's Jimmy Is a Walking, Talking Red Flag 'Love Is Blind' fans aren't letting any Season 6 cast members walk away from the show without some memes. By Chrissy Bobic Feb. 22 2024, Published 7:17 a.m. ET Source: Netflix

There's one every season. No matter how well-intentioned the Love Is Blind contestants are each season, there's always at least one whose red flags are so obvious from the start that it's a wonder how they make a real connection. For Season 6, that's Jimmy, at least where fans are concerned. And trust us when we say that they have a litany of reasons why Jimmy is a red flag himself.

'Love Is Blind' fans have pointed out all of Jimmy's red flags.

Give Love Is Blind fans the chance to examine every scene and every interaction, and they certainly will. When it comes to Jimmy, they've looked at Season 6 in so many different ways to call him out for what they see as not only red flags, but unfair behavior toward some of the women on the Netflix show.

One fan tweeted about how Chelsea and Jimmy tend to go back and forth with "I love you" without really meaning it or trusting that the other person does. Another pointed out the fact that Jimmy "refers to himself as an alpha male," and that's enough of a reason as any to consider someone's behavior a red flag, to be honest.

And even before Jimmy and Chelsea leave the pods, according to one fan on Twitter, Jimmy is "avoidant." When he and Chelsea meet in real life, that isn't necessarily true, since Jimmy does try to communicate with Chelsea at times. Still, there is plenty of drama in the pods that involves Jimmy, so there's that.

There’s a look that Jimmy gave the camera when he met Chelsea. I sense DISASTER #LoveIsBlind pic.twitter.com/GuGzsKE2Na — Sisa_M (@Sisa_Says) February 14, 2024

Then there's the clip that has been making the rounds all over social media. It's the one of Jimmy glancing directly at the camera the moment he and Chelsea hug for the first time. What that means, if anything, is unclear. However, it's not a good look for Jimmy.

Jimmy's female friends worry Chelsea on 'Love Is Blind.'

There's also the matter of the friends Jimmy keeps on Love Is Blind. When he introduces Chelsea to his closest friends, they're both women. Chelsea gets along with them just fine, but according to some fans, the fact that Jimmy has no male friends is a red flag as well. It's about as suspect as a woman who claims to prefer the flirty company of men over women.

So Jimmy doesn’t have close guy friends? As a man? Red flag lol #LoveIsBlindS6 #LoveIsBlind — Karen’s LaDames ✨🌹 (@__FemmeFatalee_) February 21, 2024

Lmfao the amount of times Chelsea told Jimmy he’s so handsome and he just stood there like #LoveIsBlind pic.twitter.com/lURNcb3GD3 — Aussie (@aussieg23) February 16, 2024

Jimmy's comments and flirting with AD leave Chelsea uneasy.

After Jimmy makes multiple comments about AD's body and pays her special attention at the first group meetup, he and Chelsea have an argument. She moves past the issue, but Jimmy's penchant for talking about another woman like that is a red flag as well.

Chelsea initially agrees that AD is beautiful when Jimmy calls her "stacked." However, the fact that the conversation on Jimmy's side goes beyond that, and includes him downright flirting with AD while he is an engaged man, is just too much, according to fans.

Jimmy flirting with AD 🚫 the man is a walking red flag #LoveIsBlind — Rebecca (@beccak1e) February 17, 2024