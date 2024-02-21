Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Netflix > Love Is Blind 'Love Is Blind' Season 6 Contestant Matthew Duliba Says Netflix Tried to "Smear [His] Character" Was Matthew actually a good guy who got a bad rap on 'Love Is Blind'? He shares how Netflix purposely did him dirty. By Kelly Corbett Feb. 21 2024, Published 2:28 p.m. ET Source: Netflix

But more often than not, producers edit scenes for dramatic impact, perhaps to villainize or rehabilitate certain characters' images. During Season 6, wealth management advisor Matthew Duliba claimed the show intentionally gave him a bad rap, purposely leaving out significant details about him. Below, we share how audiences responded to Matthew on the show and what he had to say about it.

Fans claim that Matthew Duliba from 'Love Is Blind' Season 6 gave off "serial killer vibes."

Although Matthew was only featured in the first two episodes of Season 6, he made a lasting impression on fans, especially after they learned he was seriously talking to both Amber and AD. Following the Season 6 premiere, the official Love Is Blind Instagram account shared a compilation of some of Matthew's moments on the show.

In one clip, he is seen explaining to single mom Jessica Vestal that he has a list of 15 questions, and asks her to pick a number. After she answered his question corresponding to the number, she asked the same question back to him. Seeming flustered, Matthew admitted he only expected to ask the questions, not answer them.

In a second clip, Matthew is seen rudely walking out of the pods as Sarah Ann is answering one of his questions, appearing to be bored. And in the final clip, Matthew is seen talking to Amber, asking her to pick a different number as he seemingly was tired of women picking that question. Fans weren't impressed with his behavior, to say the least. "The way he talked to the girls was really psychotic," wrote one person in the comment section of the post. Other users compared him to the likes of a murderer, claiming he gave off "serial killer vibes." "I'm almost positive he has body parts in his freezer," chirped a third.

Matthew Dublia says Netflix tried to "smear [his] character" during 'Love Is Blind' Season 6.

Matthew ended up coming to his own defense in the comment section of the post. He wrote: "[A] key element of my story that was never disclosed is that I live an alcohol free lifestyle and did the experiment sober. It was a key factor in why I had so much difficulty connecting with women in the beginning. There was also many misrepresentations and falsehoods creaed in my opinion to smear my character." Matthew added that he hopes to tell his "side of the story with the full truth at the appropriate time."

In a follow-up comment Matthew added, "Misrepresentation of the truth, [I] never walked out when a women was talking."

