'Love Is Blind' Star Shaina on Those DMs with Shayne, and How She Really Feels About Kyle and Deepti's Connection (EXCLUSIVE)

Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for Love Is Blind: After the Altar.

Seven months after Shake Catterjee became a polarizing figure, Deepti Vempati became America's sweetheart, and Shaina Hurley's squint became a meme, the second edition of Love Is Blind: After the Altar has officially dropped on Netflix.

Fans now get to see what the main stars (aka the ones who got engaged in the pods) have been up to in the time since filming wrapped and they rose to fame by appearing on the viral series.

Heading into the special, fans were interested in finding out about what was really going on between Kyle Abrams and Deepti, and to see if there were any signs that Jarrette Jones and Iyanna McNeely or Danielle Ruhl and Nick Thompson were going to file for divorce just a few months later.