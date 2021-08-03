What Does 'Love Is Blind' Star Jessica Batten Do for a Living? She Said She Earns a Six-Figure Salary

If you’ve been following the journey of Jessica Batten closely, then you know that she likes to talk. And during her search for love on the show, Jessica was open about her life outside of the series.

During Season 1, Jessica shared with the world that she earns a six-figure salary and mentioned that she is a regional manager. While it was unclear at the time about which field Jessica works in, we may have a bit more insight.

As RealityTitbit notes, there is a LinkedIn page that shows a person who goes by Jessica B worked as a regional manager for Box in the Greater Atlanta area from October 2016 to February 2019.

This person's profile describes Box as “a secure content management and collaboration platform designed for digital-age processes and work styles.” It also notes that the company has “helped teams and organizations across industries easily share, manage, and collaborate on their most important information from anywhere, on any device.”

Since Love Is Blind was filmed in 2018, the timeline does match up. However, we can’t say with certainty that the LinkedIn page in question is Jessica’s for sure.

The profile says that from February 2019 to the present, this person has been working as a channel account executive at Box.