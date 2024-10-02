'Love Is Blind' Season 7 Is Heating up — Which Couples Are Still Together? (SPOILERS)

October 2024 marked the beginning of cuffing season for all who celebrate. To kick off the snuggly months ahead, Netflix released one of its most-watched guilty pleasures, Love Is Blind. Season 7 of the reality hit aired on Oct. 2 and includes a new batch of singles hoping to meet their future spouse and ride off into the sunset.

The first six episodes of the season showed 29 singles in their 20s and 30s looking for love by entering the show's famous pods. Although the season is far from over, there have already been a few surprising developments. For starters, 14 singles have been paired into seven engaged couples. Sadly, one of the new pair of fiancees are already on the outs

Leo Braudy and Brittany Wisniewski

Sadly, we already know the fate of one LIB Season 7 couple, Brittany and Leo. The pair were involved in an early love "square" during the season with fellow contestants Hannah Jiles and Nick Dorka. In a surprising development, Leo proposed to Brittany after begging Hannah to marry him. The pair celebrated their engagement with an awkward meeting before their trip with the other couples. However, Brittany and Leo opted to make their excursion to Miami. They broke up during the bae-cation.

Stephen Richardson and Monica Davis

Source: Netflix

Unlike some couples needing time away from the pods to connect, Monica and Stephen's connection was palpable despite their debating about several topics, including how Stephen admitted to cheating in the past and voting for Trump at one point in his life. The couple got engaged after the pods and, as far as we know, made it through to the end. However, both of their Instagram accounts show they appear very much single.

Ramses Prashad and Marissa George

Marissa and Ramses were involved in another Love Is Blind love triangle during the first few episodes of the season. Ramses and another contestant, Bohdan Olinares, vied for Marissa's heart. The popular lady ultimately chose Ramses and accepted his proposal. The pair had instant chemistry when they met in person, and it appears they kept it going after the cameras stopped rolling. While both have played coy on social media, Marissa and Ramses are still together as of this writing.

Taylor Krause and Garret Hoseman

Source: Netflix

Garrett, a quantum physicist, and Taylor, a clean energy policy consultant, are another couple seemingly destined to make a life for themselves away from the pods. They bonded over their love of science and expressed their passion through scientific tattoos. Fans saw a hydrogen symbol on Taylor’s wrist and a quantum equation on the back of Garrett’s arm. Their love connection continued when they met in person, and they've been inseparable since their engagement.

Hannah Jiles and Nick Dorka

Hannah and Nick's relationship is one to watch as Season 7 of Love Is Blind progresses. The pair has already brought the drama in the first few episodes. They seemed to have little in common besides being involved with football and cheerleading in high school. They were also obsessed with their potential partner's looks, which backfired once they were out of the pods.

Hannah also felt betrayed by Nick's lack of muscles and they nearly broke up during their Mexico getaway. Thankfully, they've seemed to have worked things out.

Tim Godbee and Alex Byrd

Source: Netflix

Alex and Tim were a match and bonded over their determination to build with someone. But things changed after they got engaged and went on the group trip to Cabo. During the trip, Tim and Alex argue over something viewers don't get to see because it happens off-camera. While we didn't see what happened, it was intense enough for Tim to sleep in a separate bedroom from his new fiancee, which is never a good sign. Fortunately, Alex and Tim are still together.

Ashley Adionser and Tyler Frances

Ashley and Tyler's romance came into Love Is Blind Season 7 with the right mindset. After realizing they wanted the same things, the couple became engaged and had even more chemistry once they met in person. Tyler mentioned he felt comfortable in Ashley's arms and, though they admittedly aren't each other's type, seemed to be able to make their romance go the distance. So far, the pair still appears to be together.

While most LIB couples aren't in danger of becoming subject to the show's Season 2 curse, we're only getting started. But we will be here every step of the way to see how the relationships evolve by the Season 7 finale!

