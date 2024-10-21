Ashley From 'Love Is Blind' Says She Was "Upset" That Tyler Wasn't Honest About His Kids

Before Tyler broke the news to Ashley on Love Is Blind about fathering three children as a sperm donor, social media came for him in real life. But now, Ashley broke her silence about Tyler having kids and what Tyler's past and his kids mean for their relationship. On the show, Ashley was willing to give Tyler the benefit of the doubt.

Article continues below advertisement

Outside of Love Is Blind, a woman who claimed to be Tyler's baby mama has posted about him and their shared children on social media. That same woman's alleged mom, the kids' grandmother, also shared social media photos and posts about Tyler. There are many conflicting stories here, and all eyes are on Ashley.

Source: Netflix

Article continues below advertisement

Ashley from 'Love Is Blind' breaks her silence about Tyler having kids.

According to Tyler, he donated his sperm to allow a couple to have children. They had three kids total. Tyler explained to Ashley on Love Is Blind that he doesn't have contact with the kids. In fact, according to him, they don't even know what he looks like. However, the children's alleged grandma shared numerous photos of Tyler and what appear to be screenshots from since-deleted posts where Tyler spoke highly of the kids and of being their dad. Now, Ashley has joined the chat.

"Did you hear the part where I say "I'm not [mad] at him trying to help a couple start a family… in fact I find it to be admirable'? I would never ever demean anything about a woman's fertility," Ashley replied on Instagram, when a user commented to tell her "it's not cool to make someone feel bad" about egg or sperm donation. She added in another comment, "I'd love to open this dialogue further. But for now, I'll say it's more complicated when you donate to friends and family."

Article continues below advertisement