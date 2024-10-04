Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Netflix > Love Is Blind 'Love Is Blind' Viewers Left Confused by Tyler Francis' Two Different Job Titles In the cast announcement, Netflix states that Tyler is an account manager. However, on 'Love Is Blind,' he claims to be a nuclear security officer. By Allison DeGrushe Published Oct. 4 2024, 12:49 p.m. ET Source: Netflix

The latest season of Love Is Blind takes place in Washington D.C., where asking about someone's job is a standard icebreaker. While most of the Season 7 cast have been open about their professions, one contestant might not be entirely truthful.

In the official cast announcement, Netflix states that Tyler Francis works as an account manager. However, on the show, he claims to be a nuclear security officer. So, which is it? What is Tyler's actual job?! Here's what we found out.

Source: Netflix

What is 'Love Is Blind' Season 7 contestant Tyler's job?

After some digging, we found Tyler's LinkedIn page, which shows he currently works as an account executive at the Northern Virginia branch of Temporary Wall Systems. Founded in 2017, the company aims to offer customers a "low-maintenance and effective containment solution for a variety of projects in any commercial setting," according to its official website.

They describe their modular wall systems as "cost-effective and more environmentally friendly than traditional options," providing a "clean, modern, secure containment solution complete with turn-key service tailored to each project's needs.

Before his current role, Tyler worked as an account executive at One Day Roofing and More from August 2022 to February 2024. He also spent six months in 2023 as a security specialist at Booz Allen Hamilton and has an impressive background in nuclear security, having worked at Exelon Generation for a decade. Prior to diving headfirst into the corporate world, Tyler served in the Army and worked as a watercraft engineer from January 2009 to November 2017.