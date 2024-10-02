Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Netflix > Love Is Blind 'Love Is Blind' Season 7 Could Result in the Fewest Couples Getting Married (SPOILERS) Season 7 of 'Love Is Blind' might wrap up with no weddings at all. By Allison DeGrushe Published Oct. 2 2024, 3:35 p.m. ET Source: Netflix

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers from Season 7 of Love Is Blind. Less than a year after the Season 6 finale and reunion, the Love Is Blind pods are officially back open for business! The first six episodes of Season 7 are now available to stream on Netflix, and by the end of this first batch, six engaged couples jet off to Mexico to deepen their connections and see if they are truly compatible.

As we wait to see how the rest of the season plays out, many die-hard Love Is Blind fans (including yours truly) can't help but wonder: Who actually gets married on Season 7 of Love Is Blind? Here's everything we know so far!



Who gets married on Season 7 of 'Love Is Blind'?

At the time of writing, it’s unknown which, if any, of the couples from Season 7 of Love Is Blind get married. However, that won't stop us from speculating who seems most likely to say "I do" at the end of the season!

The six couples who travel to Mexico are Garrett and Taylor, Stephen and Monica, Tyler and Ashley, Tim and Alex, Nick and Hannah, and Ramses and Marissa. So, when it comes to potential wedding vows, we think less than half of these couples are in the running. As of now, the pairs that seem most likely to get married are Ramses and Marissa, Tyler and Ashley, and Garrett and Taylor.



Ramses and Marissa appear to be the most solid couple out of the group. They may be the most low-key, but their deep love for each other is evident. Also, their physical connection seems just as strong as their emotional bond, which is a big plus!

Now, in the preview for upcoming episodes, Ramses expresses that he's "all about" his relationship with Marissa. He describes them as a "team" and says he "never wants to leave her side." Ugh, how cute! He also notes that being in Mexico with Marissa feels "perfect." Plus, there's a glimpse of Marissa in a wedding dress, so...

When it comes to Tyler and Ashley, they appear to be the second most secure couple in the group. They form an instant connection in the pods, leading to a natural engagement. It's clear they're head over heels in love, even giving off strong soulmate vibes!



Plus, in a sneak peek for future episodes, Tyler reflects in a voiceover that he thought he understood love in the past, but now he realizes he "had no clue." Tyler then expresses confidence that nothing will come between him and Ashley.

However, in another scene, Ashley mentions, "To come in this scenario, to fall in love with a guy who has maybes..." This suggests that Tyler might not be as ready for marriage as she is. Yet, we suspect this could be a misunderstanding, as it seems Ashley is talking to Alex and may actually be referring to Alex's fiancé, Tim, especially since Alex and Tim have been having issues.

Last but not least, we have Garrett and Taylor. As the first couple to get engaged during Season 7, they seem like a perfect match. Although we still think they have a good chance of getting married, the upcoming episodes suggest otherwise.

"It's all fun and games, until, like, it's real," Garrett says in a voiceover as the preview shifts to footage of him meeting Taylor's family. Her mom expresses concern, explaining that she doesn't "really have enough history to be able to say 'he's a good egg' or not." Then we see Taylor meeting Garrett's family, where his mom voices her worries about him getting hurt. She emphasizes that this is "such a big life decision" to make after knowing each other for such a short time.



Things take a turn for the worse at what seems to be a 1920s-themed party when Garrett reveals that his ex-girlfriend texted him — and he allegedly responded. Taylor rolls her eyes and exclaims, "This is the worst thing ever." "Whatever, it doesn't f--king matter," Garrett snaps back.