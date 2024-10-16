Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Netflix > Love Is Blind 'Love Is Blind' Fans Think They Know Garrett and Taylor's Current Relationship Status (SPOILERS) Garrett Josemans and Taylor Krause are one of, if not the strongest couple from Season 7 of 'Love Is Blind.' By Allison DeGrushe Published Oct. 16 2024, 12:58 p.m. ET Source: Netflix

Spoiler alert: This article contains potential spoilers from Season 7 of Love Is Blind. One of, if not the strongest couple from Season 7 of Love Is Blind has to be Garrett Josemans and Taylor Krause. The pair hit it off right away, bonding over their love of science and desire to settle down. So, it was no shocker when they became the first couple to take the plunge and get engaged!

They seem like a perfect match, but like any couple, they've had their share of ups and downs. So, are Garrett and Taylor still together, or have they gone their separate ways? Here's what we know so far.

Source: Netflix

Are Garrett and Taylor from 'Love Is Blind' still together?

According to spoilers from TikTok user @storytimewithrikkii, Garrett and Taylor are still together. Now, if the spoilers hold true, these two lovebirds even get married in the Season 7 finale!

In a TikTok video posted on October 7, the reality TV fanatic known as Rikkii shared that the argument between Garrett and Taylor in Episode 10 — where Taylor gets upset about Garrett's brief chat with one of his ex-girlfriends — eventually gets resolved.

We actually see this resolution play out in Episode 11, when Taylor admits she "feels like s--t" after realizing Garrett's response to his ex was friendlier than she expected. Plus, Garrett meets Taylor's family later in the episode, and everything goes off without a hitch! As a result, they happily continue progressing in their engagement.

"Taylor and Garrett do make it to [their] wedding day, and they get married!" Rikkii said in her TikTok video, which has already racked up over 344,000 views at the time of writing. Right now, these spoilers are still unconfirmed until the finale airs, so let's take them with a grain of salt! But if they turn out to be true, big cheers to the new Mr. and Mrs. Josemans! We wish them all the happiness in the world.

'Love Is Blind' fans think Taylor is responsible for Garrett's recent glow-up.

On Oct. 5, 2024, Garrett took to Instagram to share a few memorable moments from his life recently. A few of the photos showcase his stylish new wardrobe, a bit of stubble, and noticeably longer hair that radiates some serious "movie star" vibes.

These pictures quickly went viral, with many Love Is Blind fans absolutely swooning over his jaw-dropping transformation. Plus, many speculated that his new look is all thanks to his relationship with Taylor.

"Yeah, you and Taylor got married for sure. Insane glow-up," one person commented. A second user said, "Please never cut the hair again, thank you" with a heart-eye emoji.

"Taylor cooked here," a third fan chimed in, while another wrote, "OK I know y'all have gotta still be together because that glow-up is [100] percent a woman's doing."

The photos even found their way to Reddit, where several fans agreed that Taylor likely had a hand in Garrett's makeover. "This absolutely looks like the girlfriend effect, but good for him," one Redditor stated. "He had a lot of great qualities in the pods, but styling was not one of them."