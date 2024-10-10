'Love Is Blind' Fans Think Garrett's New Look and "Glow Up" Has To Do With Taylor

When Taylor and Garrett joke about changing his hair before their wedding on Love Is Blind, apparently, they mean it. Because in social media posts following the filming of Season 7, Garrett is sporting a "glow up" and a whole new look. And many fans believe it has to do with Taylor. Or, to be more exact, they believe it's a clue that Taylor is still in his life and has steered him in the right direction of updating his look.

When Garrett filmed the Netflix show and met Taylor, he had hair that was cut close to his head. He also had little facial hair. Now, however, well after filming ended, Garrett looks different, and it's hard to ignore. But from what Love Is Blind fans have said on social media, the change isn't a bad thing at all.

Garrett's glow up after 'Love Is Blind' could have a deeper meaning.

On Sept. 2, 2024, Garrett shared an Instagram post from a fishing trip. In the pictures, he has more facial hair and longer hair atop his head than he did in the Love Is Blind pods. After that, he shared a post from New York Fashion Week. According to Garrett, he was given the opportunity to take part in the event as a model.

"Extremely grateful and proud to represent @stanclothing at NYFW Men's Day," Garrett wrote in his Instagram post. "I love everything about what Tristan is building at Stan so when he asked me to join him in NY and model for his new deadstock collection, I jumped on the opportunity."

Could that be the reason for his new look? Even if that's the case, some of Garrett's followers, including someone who commented that his look is "legendary," showed up in the comments to urge him to keep the look.

"Dude you glowed tf up," one follower commented. "Do not cut your hair and keep [the] 5 o'clock shadow. It took your looks up many notches." Another commented, "Oh my god the hair looks amazing!!! Please keep that."

'Love Is Blind' fans have thoughts on Garrett's new Look after filming.

Taylor seems to have no issue with the way Garrett looks when she meets him in person. But sometimes, it takes the touch of a romantic partner to make someone see a different way to wear their hair or different styles of clothes to try out. And when someone posted about Garrett's new look on Reddit, they wrote that they wondered if it has to do with Taylor.