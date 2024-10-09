Nick Might Have a New 'Love Is Blind' Connection Outside of the Pods and It Isn't Hannah

Even though Nick and Hannah leave the Love Is Blind pods together, they each develop feelings or at least an interest in other people before that happens. For Hannah, it's Leo. And for Nick, apparently it's Katie. However, viewers don't see very much of that. So, are Katie and Nick dating after Love Is Blind? When they meet in real life, there's a clear attraction between them.

It also doesn't help that Nick and Hannah aren't in the best place by the end of the first nine episodes of Season 7 of the Netflix dating show. So when Katie and Nick meet in the trailer shown at the end of Episode 9, it's not a surprise to see that there is some interest there from both parties. Does that mean Nick throws away what he has with Hannah, though? At this point, it is entirely possible.

Are Nick and Katie dating after 'Love Is Blind'?

Judging by social media, it's hard to say if Nick and Katie are dating each other or seeing anyone, really. The Love Is Blind cast members are trained in keeping their respective relationships on the hush hush until the entire season has aired. However, given Hannah and Nick's various issues, from jealousy to not being able to see the other person's perspective on things, to financial concerns, they aren't in the best place right now on the show.

So when Katie comes in and expresses an attraction to Nick, it wouldn't be a total shock to see him reciprocate or at the very least welcome her feelings. As far as actually dating, though, that might be a stretch. However they did both share Instagram posts in August 2024 in boats, and that could be an indicator that they're at least talking in real life.

Nick almost leaves the 'Love Is Blind' experiment when things go south with Hannah.

While Nick seems interested in Katie and vice versa, it's also hard to imagine that he would throw away what he and Hannah have built. At the start of the season, Nick almost leaves the experiment completely when he is afraid of losing Hannah. She convinces him to continue seeing her in the pods and from that point on, Hannah remains Nick's number one person.