'Love Is Blind' Alums AD and Ollie Might Have Found a Second Chance at Love With Each Other AD and Ollie were spotted out together. By Chrissy Bobic Published Oct. 4 2024, 10:04 a.m. ET

Netflix's Love Is Blind is made with the goal of helping participants fall in love, but for some, that just doesn't happen. Enter Perfect Match, which takes the singles or those in failed relationships from Love Is Blind and other Netflix reality shows helps them find romance with each other. Both AD Smith and Ollie Sutherland might have found that after their own respective seasons of Love Is Blind. At least, according to one Reddit user who believes they spotted the pair out together.

This comes on the heels of the rumor that both AD and Ollie are part of Season 3 of Perfect Match. So it would make sense if they're now seeing each other. Or, maybe the Redditor spotted the would-be couple while they were filming the third installment of the dating show. But are Ollie and AD actually dating? Some fans hope that's the case.

Are Ollie and AD from 'Love Is Blind' dating?

On Oct. 2, one Redditor shared a video taken in a restaurant. In the video, we can see what appears to be AD and Ollie seated at a table for two. It certainly looks like the former Love Is Blind contestants in the video. And it's definitely possibly that they're seeing each other, even if they're trying to stay mum about it on social media and otherwise.

In September 2024, AD shared some Instagram posts that place her in a potentially tropical locale, a la Perfect Match. However, Ollie's Instagram paints a different picture and still features posts about Love Is Blind UK, on which he participated. But the video certainly offers hope for those rooting for this potential pair.

Ollie almost got married during Season 1 of Love Is Blind UK. His fiancé, Demi Brown, left him at the altar. He later admitted to seeing Sharlotte Ritchie, his other pod match. However, they aren't seeing each other now, which means he is available for AD. AD was also left at the altar by her fiancé, Clay Gravesande, during Season 6. They didn't rekindle their romance after filming, which means AD, like Ollie, was available following her season.

Who is in 'Perfect Match' Season 3?

In June 2024, Netflix announced plans for a third installment of the reality dating show. But who is in the Perfect Match Season 3 cast? The official list has not been released as of October 2024, but there are some rumors among fans about who is ready to find love and possibly even get hurt again.

Perfect Match s3 cast is very solid if not a little unserious — azhar (@mcstardently) October 4, 2024

According to a Reddit thread about Perfect Match Season 3, Ollie and AD are among the rumored cast members. Also included in the lineup are Quori Tyler Bullock from The Circle, Jalen Olomu-Brown from Too Hot to Handle, and Holly Scarfone from Too Hot to Handle.