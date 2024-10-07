'Love Is Blind' Season 7 Star Alex Byrd and Season 1 Star Giannina Gibelli Look Weirdly Alike

Netflix's hit dating show Love Is Blind first aired in February of 2020. As the show rolled out episodes, the world went into lockdown, and people needed hope and whimsy to cling to. Love Is Blind launched at exactly the right time to provide both, and fans of the show consider it heartwarming, nostalgic, and fun.

With this personal connection to the stars of the show, many fans get extra attached to the contestants who take a run at love through the series. As such, one eagle-eyed fan noticed that two Love Is Blind stars, who never crossed paths on the show, look eerily alike. Redditors weighed in, and everyone seemed to think the same: Alex Byrd and Giannina Gibelli look alike.

Fans point out the stunning similarities between Alex and Giannina.

One fan with keen eyesight posted on Reddit that "S7 Alex and S1 Giannina" had some striking similarities. In a three-image slideshow, the fan made a light-on-words comparison that fans in the comments immediately ran with.

One fan wrote, "Oh my goodness, yes!" Another one said they thought the same but didn't want to make their own post. One fan quipped, "And they both like to fight flirt."

Another thanked the poster, saying, "Thank you. I couldn't stop thinking about this when watching her. Both are very beautiful women btw." While another praised their attention to detail, writing, "This is a crazy comparison to make (as in, I would’ve never thought of it). Very observant of you lol."

While the two have some differences, there are major similarities. They share similar eye and nose shapes, eyebrow shapes, lips, cheeks, foreheads, and body shapes. Some might consider them dead ringers and others less so, but it's impossible to deny that they at least look quite similar.

What is Alex up to these days?

Their current paths couldn't be more different, however. Alex received ample criticism for her appearance so far on Love Is Blind. Many people have accused her of physically and verbally assaulting her partner, Tim, and called her out for her aggressive behavior.

In Season 7, Episode 6, Tim and Alex revisited their most explosive argument and Alex admitted she may have been trying to control Tim. Season 7 kicked off on Oct. 2 and will continue to run through the finale on Oct. 23, so it remains to be seen if Tim and Alex are in it for the long haul. They left things on an uncertain note in the last episode. In more recent news on social media, she referenced enjoying a "very demuretsy" and "very cutesy" summer.

What's been going on with Giannina?

Yet while Alex's romantic future is in doubt, Giannina seems to have found her happily ever after with Bachelor alum Blake Horstmann. Because he's a reality star as well, Giannina says they "understand each other" and they have found the perfect match in one another.