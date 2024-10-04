Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Netflix > Love Is Blind 'Love Is Blind's' Brittany and Leo Said They Are "Better off as Friends" — What Happened? Brittany and Leo ended their engagement soon after 'Love Is Blind' producers stopped following them for Season 7. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Oct. 4 2024, 10:31 a.m. ET Source: Netflix

Viewers of Love Is Blind Season 7 were stunned to see the road to matrimony end too soon for one of the season's couples, Brittany Wisniewski and Leo Braudy.

Article continues below advertisement

Brittany and Leo connected during the first episodes of the season and were among the 29 singles to get engaged. So, what happened to make them leave so soon?

Source: Netflix

Article continues below advertisement

What happened to Brittany Wisniewski and Leo Braudy on 'Love Is Blind'?

In Season 7, Episode 5, Leo and Brittany questioned if they were meant to be together. Brittany, who was unapologetic about being a kept woman in her last relationship, worried that Leo's financial status and job as an art dealer would deter her from getting serious about him. Still, they got engaged. However, by Episode 5, producers revealed they had stopped following Brittany and Leo's story. They took a separate vacation to Miami while the rest of the cast ventured to Cabo but ultimately broke up.

So, what went wrong? According to Brittany, the couple was the "weakest link," and she felt producers would eventually stop following their story. She told People that her ability to say "I love you" made her an easy target. Leo said he was "totally crushed" that he couldn't go to Cabo with the rest of the group and see the other women he spoke to in the pods. The couple also gave some insight into what happened during their Miami bae-cation.

Article continues below advertisement

Although they both said they had a great time on the trip, Leo said the trip helped them realize what they wanted out of their lives, which, for now, doesn't include an engagement. He said: "We had a really wonderful time in Miami, and at the end of it, although we had an amazing time, we just decided that we didn't see ourselves really proceeding with a full engagement leading to marriage and we're just better off as friends."