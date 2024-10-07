'Love Is Blind' Fans Think Season 7's Tyler Francis Is Harboring Three Big Secrets

Hiding things from your future spouse is a universal no-no. But hiding things from your future spouse while getting to know them on a national television show? That's just a recipe for disaster. And some Love Is Blind fans think Season 7 cast member Tyler Francis is headed that way after a rumor surfaced about him having kids. That's right — there could be a bombshell (or three, since the rumor says that Tyler has three kids) that drops before the seventh season of the Netflix show is over.

But does Tyler Francis really have kids outside of Love Is Blind? That's a big secret to keep, and one that is bound to come out before he and wife-to-be Ashley Adionser make it to the altar. However, it wouldn't be the first time a Love Is Blind cast member's reputation was marred by a controversy, and whether it's true or not, fans are all about diving deep into Tyler's past.

Does Tyler Francis from 'Love Is Blind' have kids?

According to a woman on Facebook by the name of Lovetta Thomas, Tyler has three children with her daughter. Lovetta shared a handful of photos and screenshots of Tyler and his alleged three children, which seem to prove that he is indeed a dad of three. He doesn't reveal this to Ashley during their pod dates or even in Mexico on Love Is Blind. However, there could be far more to the story than meets the eye.

On Reddit, some users have discussed the possibility and even the rumor that Tyler was a sperm donor for a friend of his and that he is a dad of three in this way alone. Then again, the photos that Lovetta shared on Facebook show Tyler writing captions that make him appear to be far more involved as a father than simply a sperm donor.

The tea ☕ on Tyler going around TikTok for the past couple days is piping hot ♨️ Jesus be a fence to protect women from lying, no good men. 😑 I'll make a thread here. #LoveIsBlind7 #loveisblind #loveisblinds7 pic.twitter.com/iDrPyFumUp — Gwen 💫 (@GabwithGwen) October 7, 2024

On Reddit, one user commented, "Okay, hear me out… is it at all possible that the baby mama asked him not to discuss his children on TV? There could [definitely] be a chance that he asked production not to air anything regarding his children for privacy matters. So maybe [Ashley] knows about the kids, they just didn't air it, per his request?"

But, according to Lovetta on Facebook, Tyler hasn't seen his three kids in quite some time, which means the Redditor's suggestion might be inaccurate. As of now, though, Tyler has yet to publicly share if the rumor about him having kids is true, or if there is simply more to it than what fans have picked up on themselves.

Tyler from love is blind has 3 kids he deleted off his page for the show 😫 — She (@_twiggyyy) October 7, 2024

Tyler warns Ashley about people from his past on 'Love Is Blind.'

While viewers don't see Tyler mention having kids to Ashley in the first several episodes of Season 7 of Love Is Blind, he does warn her about people from his past speaking negatively about him. He tells her, "If you met me before, you would've hated me. Just prepare, there'll be people like, 'he is not that nice.'"