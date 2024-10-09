Monica Accuses Stephen of "Planning on Cheating" on 'Love Is Blind' Season 7

If there's one couple Love Is Blind viewers expected to make it to the altar, it was Monica and Stephen. While they have their faults in the first several episodes of Season 7, they also seem like they have enough chemistry to make it. All that changes when Monica confronts Stephen about text messages he sent to another woman, and now, their engagement is over. But did Stephen actually cheat on Monica?

Article continues below advertisement

That might depend on someone's perspective and definition of cheating. But Monica doesn't take it lightly when she learns that Stephen lied to her and that he sent suggestive texts to another woman over the course of two days. It's enough to make Stephen leave and apologize for even coming on the show, but the damage runs much deeper for Monica.

Source: Netflix

Article continues below advertisement

What did Stephen's text messages say on 'Love Is Blind'?

According to Monica on Love Is Blind, Stephen sent texts to another woman that were 'filled with fetishes and c--ing." She also says that Stefan texted this woman to "do dirty kinks" with her. And Stephen doesn't deny anything. He does, however, blame it on being drunk while he texted this mystery woman while he was at a sleep study.

"I can't do anything to change this," Stephen tells Monica. "I will live with this. I truly am sorry for hurting you, for wasting your time, for coming on the show, doing this to you. I shouldn't have come on the show." And this isn't the first time Stephen has done this, since he admitted to Monica that he did "flirt with intention" while in past relationships. At the time, Monica appeared to see no red flags. But hindsight is absolutely 20/20 in her case.

Article continues below advertisement

Monica being a dummy. 🧵



1. Stephen: I'm a cheater

Monica: I'm so sorry for you



Girl HE cheated 🙄 #LoveIsBlind7 #LoveIsBlind pic.twitter.com/nlNlkkGqNZ — BUCAKAROO★BAMBII🤠🐝 🇵🇸 (@Bambi_Eyess) October 4, 2024

For Monica, though, that hits even harder than Stephen going behind her back to talk to another woman. "I'm almost embarrassed of how much of my heart I've given you," she admits. "You were gonna what, like, shake my dad's hand this weekend, while you were planning on cheating?" Because Stephen's text messages come at the worst possible time, ahead of his official meeting with Monica's family. But it's safe to say it's over now.

Article continues below advertisement

Did Stephen cheat on Monica on 'Love Is Blind'?

Monica says that Stephen was "planning on cheating." Though his offense in texting another woman repeatedly with inappropriate comments and ideas about what he would like to do sexually is, to some, cheating in itself. Monica does seem open to discussing the issue, but as soon as she starts to cry, Stephen insists that he doesn't deserve to talk about it and explain himself and he promises to leave Monica alone from here on out.

Source: Netflix