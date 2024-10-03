'Love Is Blind' Star Nick Dorka Can't Stop Talking About His Football Career (SPOILERS)

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 7 of Love Is Blind. At last, Season 7 of Love Is Blind has arrived! This latest season of Netflix's hit reality dating show introduces viewers to a group of singles from Washington D.C., as they embark on their journey to find true love and settle down.

Among the cast is Nick Dorka, a 29-year-old real estate agent who can't help but turn every date into a trip down memory lane! In fact, he loves to reminisce about his glory days as a former All-American football kicker and punter. Here's everything we know about Nick's football career, including where he played all those years ago.

Source: Netflix

'Love Is Blind' contestant Nick Dorka is a former All-American football player.

Nick Dorka began his football journey at James Madison High School in Virginia, where he distinguished himself as a three-year varsity letter winner as a kicker and punter. In 2012, Nick garnered first-team all-state honors as a punter from the Virginia High School Coaches and earned first-team all-region and all-district recognition during his senior year.

After graduating in 2013, Nick took his football talents to The College of William & Mary. His collegiate career was somewhat limited, as he redshirted his freshman year and faced a significant injury that sidelined him for most of his senior season.

Source: Netflix

In 2015, Nick achieved first-team All-America honors from STATS and College Sporting News, was voted a second-team All-America selection by the Associated Press, and was recognized as an All-CAA first-team honoree. He also earned first-team VaSIDA All-State and ECAC All-Star first-team accolades.

Now, while on Love Is Blind, Nick mentioned that he didn't actively pursue a career in the NFL but claimed to have played in the XFL and CFL. While there's no evidence of him ever playing in the XFL, he does have a player profile on the official CFL website, though it lacks any stats.

Interestingly, Nick played for the Dakota Bucks in 2022, where he recorded a 1-3 record for field goals, with a longest attempt of 24 yards. Nick also converted 3 out of 6 extra points and made one defensive tackle. The indoor football team, based in Bismark, N.D., actually suspended operations that same year.

Hannah feels Nick's appearance doesn't fit the typical image of a football player.

Toward the end of the pod phase, Nick gets engaged to 27-year-old medical device sales professional Hannah Jiles. While they're initially head over heels for each other, their first in-person meeting brings some unexpected challenges.

Source: Netflix

Nick can't stop raving about Hannah’s "absolutely beautiful" looks, but Hannah has a slightly different take. She tells the cameras, "In the pods, he described himself as a football player, bigger, medium build, 5-foot-11, and what he said I don't think is really truthful."

"It is making me feel a little bit insecure because I feel like I'm bigger than him... I'm like, a foot taller than him," Hannah confesses. "I've never dated someone shorter than me. It's something new but that's what this experience is."

Now that the first six episodes now available to binge-watch, Nick has finally responded to Hannah's comments. "I think I was pretty straight up about my appearance," he told People. "I said I was active, I played football. I told her I was a kicker. So kickers aren't the biggest, right?"

Source: Netflix