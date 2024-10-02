Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Netflix > Love Is Blind Nick Dorka's Bold Henry Cavill Comparison on 'Love Is Blind' Sparks Online Discussion Nick Dorka from Season 7 of 'Love Is Blind' tells Hannah Jiles he's the "less buff" version of Henry Cavill. By Allison DeGrushe Published Oct. 2 2024, 4:40 p.m. ET Source: Netflix / Mega

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers from Season 7 of Love Is Blind. OK, folks, it seems like the Season 7 cast of Netflix's hit reality show Love Is Blind missed the memo from last season! Remember when Chelsea Blackwell faced the internet's wrath for comparing herself to Megan Fox?

Well, now it's Season 7 star Nick Dorka's turn to feel the heat after claiming he resembles his fiancée Hannah Jiles's crush, Henry Cavill. Despite the matching dark hair and blue eyes, fans — and even Hannah — are having a hard time seeing the similarity.

Nick from Season 7 of 'Love Is Blind' claims he's a Henry Cavill lookalike.

During a fun chat about celebrity crushes in the pods, Hannah tells Nick she's a big fan of Henry Cavill. Nick immediately jumps in and says, "I kind of look like him — like, the less buff version of him."

Since then, social media has exploded with fans poking fun at his claim. One person wrote on X (formerly Twitter), "These folks have become more delusional each season did this man say he look [sic] like Henry Cavill??" alongside photos of Nick and the former Superman actor.

did he just say he looks a little like henry cavill ????? #LoveIsBlind pic.twitter.com/1LpnrP1wws — Charli 🧚🏾‍♀️ (@chrlux3) October 2, 2024

A second X user chimed in, "I'm sorry, but Nick D. saying he looks like Henry Cavill is giving this season's, 'My celebrity lookalike is Megan Fox.'" "Chelsea Blackwell looks more like Megan Fox than Nick Dorka looks like Henry Cavill," a third person shared, and honestly, we can't argue with that!

On the Love Is Blind subreddit, someone else put it bluntly: "Nick D. does not look like Henry Cavill. Not one bit. Somebody lied to him several times."

Nick is also catching flak for saying he's "a little bit better looking" than Travis Kelce after Hannah mentions she could be his Taylor Swift and he could be her Travis — for context, Hannah was a cheerleader in high school and dated the star quarterback, while Nick is a former college football kicker.

I understand Hannah being confused about Nick’s looks because if you say you look better than Travis Kelce I’m going to be expecting to see Brad Pitt 🤣🤣 #loveisblind — Tv queen (@Realiteatv30) October 2, 2024

Following the season premiere, Nick opened up about his comments with Us Weekly. While he said he regrets comparing himself to Henry Cavill, he insisted he's still more attractive than the Kansas City Chiefs tight end.