Taylor Krause's Parents Are Unsure About Their Involvement in 'Love Is Blind' (SPOILERS)

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 7 of Love Is Blind. After the pods and vacation stages of Love Is Blind, the engaged couples return home to see how they fare in the real world while living together. Now, this transition also includes meeting each other's family and friends!

In the seventh episode of Season 7, Garrett Josemans takes his fiancée, Taylor Krause, to his childhood home to introduce her to his family. It goes well, but the situation may be more complicated for Garrett, as Taylor's parents are quite skeptical about the whole process.

Taylor Krause's parents don't want to participate in the 'Love Is Blind' process.

In Episode 7, while meeting Garrett's family, Taylor reveals that her parents are firmly against participating in the show. She explains that they are deeply concerned about the idea of cameras coming into their home and essentially intruding on their private lives.

Despite their reservations, Taylor points out that her parents are genuinely excited about the opportunity because they recognize how significant this experience is for her. They want to be supportive, even as they grapple with their concerns, and so the Love Is Blind producers are working closely with Taylor's parents to figure out the best and most appropriate way for them to meet Garrett.

By the ninth episode, Taylor shares that her dad, Tom, is beginning to embrace the experience and is genuinely excited to meet Garrett! However, the same likely can't be said for her mom, Fong. In a preview for upcoming episodes, we catch a brief glimpse of her meeting with the physicist, and it appears that the encounter doesn’t go smoothly at all.

While out to eat at a restaurant, Garrett tells Fong that Taylor "gradually worked her way into [his] heart." Fong responds with uncertainty, to which Garrett can't help but ask what she's so "worried" about. Fong expresses, "We don't really have enough history." Taylor looks visibly displeased, but the scene cuts away, leaving fans in the dark for another week.

Taylor's parents have been married for 35 years.

Ahead of the Season 7 premiere, Taylor spoke with USA Today about her Love Is Blind journey and her parents. She shared that her mom and dad, Tom and Fong, have been happily married for 35 years!

During the show, she tells Garrett that her dad has been a huge influence in her life, teaching her valuable skills as he's very handy and has built houses. As for her mom, who's from Hong Kong, Taylor affectionately describes her as "an angel and a gangster." "Everyone, in a non-disrespectful way, calls her by her first name because it's just so great," she adds with a smile.