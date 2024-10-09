Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Netflix > Love Is Blind 'Love Is Blind' Offers an Unfiltered Look at Finances Through Nick and Hannah (SPOILERS) "I'm just asking, when we get married, are your parents still going to be paying bills or are you joining them with me?" Hannah asks Nick. By Allison DeGrushe Published Oct. 9 2024, 3:01 a.m. ET Source: Netflix

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 7 of Love Is Blind. Many of us tune into Love Is Blind as a guilty pleasure escape from our every day worries. However, this latest season of Netflix's hit reality show throws in a moment that raises our stress levels — and it's all about finances!

Article continues below advertisement

Talking about money with your partner is essential when you're planning a life together, so it's understandable that Hannah Jiles is pressing her fiancé, Nick Dorka, about his financial situation. Unfortunately for Nick, it seems his finances aren't exactly wowing his future wife right now.

Source: Netflix

Article continues below advertisement

Hannah Jiles presses Nick Dorka about his finances on 'Love Is Blind.'

When Nick arrives at Hannah's apartment after work, the atmosphere feels more like an interview than a cozy evening. She quickly shares her expectations, mentioning that she'd like him to take out the trash and get clothes from the dryer without her having to remind him each time.

Hannah states that for their relationship to thrive, it would be nice to have clearly defined responsibilities. She assigns him the trash duty and insists that when he does laundry, he should do hers too. Plus, she declares that caring for her dog, Luna, will be a shared responsibility.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Netflix

After outlining her rigorous cleaning habits, Hannah shifts the conversation to finances. She touches on groceries before asking if he'd consider opening a joint bank account once they're married. His reply? "We could play it by ear."

Article continues below advertisement

Hannah quickly counters, "I'm not a 'play it by ear' type person because when we get married, if you're $50,000 in debt, or I'm $50,000 in debt, your debt becomes my debt, right? And my debt becomes your debt. Finances are a very important part [of] a relationship."

For now, they agree to keep separate bank accounts, but Hannah suggests they combine finances down the line, especially when they have kids. She also mentions splitting utilities and rent and asks who will handle the bills. When Nick asks for her thoughts, she lays it down firmly.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Netflix

"I think I'm financially more literate than you are," she says. "There's nothing wrong with this, but for you, the only bill you have is just your car. You didn't even know you had insurance because your parents are paying it."

Article continues below advertisement

Then she poses a key question: "Are you going to join my car insurance, and are we going to pay that together? Or are you going to continue to stay on your parents' car insurance when we get married?" Nick wants to know the benefits of joining hers, and she straight-up replies, "That you're paying your own bills."

"I'm just asking, when we get married, are your parents still going to be paying bills or are you joining them with me?" she asks, and without hesitation, Nick says he would join her. As for his phone bill, Nick says he'll probably start paying for it in a year or two, but he adds, “As long as they want to cover it, I'm fine with it.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Netflix

Hannah's disappointment is evident, and Nick notices. He asks her why she looks so let down, and she explains, "Because you're 28 years old. I've been on my own since I was 18, so I've had to pay all the bills, right? I pay my car insurance, I pay my health insurance, then I contribute to my 401(k), then I contribute to my stocks."