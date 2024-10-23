'Love Is Blind': Tyler's Baby Mama’s Ex Drops Bombs About Tyler's Relationship With His Kids

One of the biggest pieces of drama that came out of Season 7 of Love Is Blind both on and off the show involves Tyler Francis. There were rumors about him having secret children when the season dropped on Netflix and when he admitted this to his now-wife Ashley Adionser, he seemed to leave out a few key details. Now, the ex-wife of Tyler's baby mama has come out to break her silence and share her side of things. Because yes, apparently, there are at least four sides to every story.

Prior to this, Bri Thomas, the mother of the children Tyler fathered, also came out to explain the truth as she sees it. Any way you look at it, Tyler hasn't told Ashley everything, and the more people who come out to expose the details, the more it's apparent that Tyler did not get his story straight before he went on Love Is Blind. At least, according to Tyler's baby mama's ex-wife (are you still with us?).

Tyler's baby mama's ex-wife breaks her silence after 'Love Is Blind.'

According to Tyler's baby mama Bri's ex-wife, Daeshon, Tyler and Bri had a romantic relationship that became so serious that Daeshon felt they were trying to push her out after Bri got pregnant. Daeshon appeared on the Jessie Woo YouTube show on Oct. 22 and revealed that not only is Tyler the father of three kids, but that as far as she is concerned, Tyler and Bri conceived those children by hooking up.

"She was intimate with him when I first met her and [when] our relationship got serious she told me that the only way she would have sex with a man is to conceive a child," Daeshon revealed. "I told her that we did not have to do that we could turkey baste her, we could go to a bank, there's other options and she was adamant that this was something she was comfortable with."

She added, "So when it comes time for her to get pregnant, she comes to me she says, 'two of my friends have volunteered to be our donor.' Tyler was one of them. I told her I did not want a known donor, I wasn't comfortable with that."

But in the end, according to Daeshon, she agreed to have Tyler be the donor. "It's her first child, like, biological child too, so I just wanted her to have her experience how she wanted to have it," Daeshon added. However, according to her, the way Bri wanted it was to conceive with Tyler behind Daeshon's back.

Tyler began coming to their home more and more and spending time with the kids he fathered. And that's when Daeshon felt she was being slowly pushed out and replaced. After Bri and Daeshon filed for divorce, Bri got pregnant with twins from Tyler.

